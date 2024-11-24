F1 star forced into SHOCK retirement at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Williams Formula 1 star Alex Albon has suffered a shock retirement at the Las Vegas Grand Prix compounding the team's misery this weekend.

The 28-year-old became the second retirement of the race, after Pierre Gasly also came into the Alpine garage earlier than planned after a terrific qualifying performance on Friday.

Albon was running in P10 and a crucial points position for Williams, however a suspected power unit issue forced him to back into the pits.

The Williams star has failed to finish a grand prix since Austin, as he bemoaned yet another retirement over team radio.

Alex Albon has endured another disappointing weekend in Las Vegas

Alpine and Williams suffer major blow at Las Vegas GP

The Las Vegas GP followed a nightmare outing in Brazil for Williams, where the team endured three crashes over the weekend, and Albon did not even start the race.

However, their situation did not improve in Las Vegas where Albon made a Q1 exit, and Franco Colapinto was involved in a terrifying crash in Q2.

The Argentine's car suffered extensive damage, with Williams once again presented with a mammoth task to repair the car in time for the grand prix.

Colapinto was cleared to race, but was forced to start in the pitlane where a points finish for the team appeared unlikely.

Meanwhile, Gasly started the race in P3 after a spectacular podium in Brazil, and was on for another points finish for Alpine in Las Vegas.

However, the Frenchman suffered an engine failure and made a rather frustrated return to the garage in a missed opportunity for the team.

