Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after huge crash

Formula 1 qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix has been delayed following a huge crash from Williams star Franco Colapinto.

As Q2 came to a close, the Argentine endured a major crash in the final sector which completely destroyed his Williams, with the right side of his car smashed to bits.

Colapinto clipped the kerb, causing him to hit the inside wall at Turn 16 before bouncing across to the outside, scattering the track with debris.

The barriers needed repairing along with a serious clean up, which prompted a delay between sessions to recover the damage from the incident.

Marshals have since cleared the debris from the track, as the top 10 prepare to fight for pole position in Q3.

Franco Colapinto suffered another major crash in Las Vegas

Williams nightmare continues in Las Vegas

Colapinto's crash follows a disastrous outing in Brazil for Williams, where the team had to contend with the damage from three crashes in qualifying and the race.

Once again, the team will face a monumental task to repair the car in time for Saturday night's race, particularly since the team struggled to assemble parts for the Las Vegas GP.

Williams will also be wary of incurring a penalty for the grand prix, but may have to sacrifice their current P14 grid position to make the necessary repairs to Colapinto's car.

Alex Albon also endured a difficult weekend in Las Vegas, where he was blighted by a fuel system issue during FP2, and made a shock Q1 exit in qualifying.

Both incidents could cost Williams crucial points in the constructors' this weekend, where they currently languish in ninth.

Red Bull Hamilton Williams Las Vegas Grand Prix Franco Colapinto
