Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after huge crash
Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after huge crash
Formula 1 qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix has been delayed following a huge crash from Williams star Franco Colapinto.
As Q2 came to a close, the Argentine endured a major crash in the final sector which completely destroyed his Williams, with the right side of his car smashed to bits.
F1 HEADLINES: Team-mates collide as Hamilton BLAME emerges at Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 RESULTS: Red Bull disaster as HUGE crash brings out red flag
Colapinto clipped the kerb, causing him to hit the inside wall at Turn 16 before bouncing across to the outside, scattering the track with debris.
The barriers needed repairing along with a serious clean up, which prompted a delay between sessions to recover the damage from the incident.
Marshals have since cleared the debris from the track, as the top 10 prepare to fight for pole position in Q3.
Williams nightmare continues in Las Vegas
Colapinto's crash follows a disastrous outing in Brazil for Williams, where the team had to contend with the damage from three crashes in qualifying and the race.
Once again, the team will face a monumental task to repair the car in time for Saturday night's race, particularly since the team struggled to assemble parts for the Las Vegas GP.
Williams will also be wary of incurring a penalty for the grand prix, but may have to sacrifice their current P14 grid position to make the necessary repairs to Colapinto's car.
Alex Albon also endured a difficult weekend in Las Vegas, where he was blighted by a fuel system issue during FP2, and made a shock Q1 exit in qualifying.
Both incidents could cost Williams crucial points in the constructors' this weekend, where they currently languish in ninth.
READ MORE: Major Red Bull ERROR to blame for Las Vegas Grand Prix disaster
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull disaster as HUGE crash brings out red flag
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident
- 46 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after huge crash
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Team-mates collide as Hamilton BLAME emerges at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen BEATEN at Las Vegas Grand Prix after major Red Bull mistake
- Today 04:36
Red Bull admit major team error as NEW driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:03
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec