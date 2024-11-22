F1 team DISASTER brings out shock red flag at Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 team DISASTER brings out shock red flag at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Williams F1 team's Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend has got off to a disastrous start after Alex Albon brought out a red flag during the second practice session.
The 28-year-old spent most of the session in the garage as the team worked on a fuel system issue, however as soon as he was allowed onto the track the problem resurfaced in a shock to the team.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton BOMBSHELL drops as Red Bull announce NEW contract for 2025
F1 RESULTS: Hamilton ROARS back as slippery track causes chaos
Albon came to a halt in the middle sector, which paused the session as the Williams star climbed out of his car in a nightmare start to the weekend.
Williams endure nightmare start at Las Vegas GP
Prior to the Las Vegas GP weekend, rumours circulated that Williams would be unable to compete this weekend due to a lack of spare parts from their three crashes in Brazil.
Both Albon and Franco Colapinto crashed in qualifying in Sao Paulo, with the former unable to take part in the race where his team-mate also failed to finish.
However, team boss James Vowles rubbished these rumours in the lead up to the race weekend, but admitted that the lack of spare parts could contribute to set-up issues in Las Vegas.
Thankfully, Albon's exit from FP2 was achieved without further damage to his Williams, where his car just missed the barriers.
READ MORE: Verstappen reveals F1 RETIREMENT clue ahead of Las Vegas GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Verstappen suffers Las Vegas Grand Prix NIGHTMARE as Hamilton dominates
- 1 hour ago
F1 team DISASTER brings out shock red flag at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce major PENALTY for F1 star at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 42 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton BOMBSHELL drops as Red Bull announce NEW contract for 2025
- 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Hamilton ROARS back as slippery track causes chaos
- Today 04:42
Ricciardo tipped for NEW F1 role as star makes COMEBACK at Las Vegas Grand Prix - GPFans Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec