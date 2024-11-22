F1 team DISASTER brings out shock red flag at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Williams F1 team's Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend has got off to a disastrous start after Alex Albon brought out a red flag during the second practice session.

The 28-year-old spent most of the session in the garage as the team worked on a fuel system issue, however as soon as he was allowed onto the track the problem resurfaced in a shock to the team.

Albon came to a halt in the middle sector, which paused the session as the Williams star climbed out of his car in a nightmare start to the weekend.

Prior to the Las Vegas GP weekend, rumours circulated that Williams would be unable to compete this weekend due to a lack of spare parts from their three crashes in Brazil.

Both Albon and Franco Colapinto crashed in qualifying in Sao Paulo, with the former unable to take part in the race where his team-mate also failed to finish.

However, team boss James Vowles rubbished these rumours in the lead up to the race weekend, but admitted that the lack of spare parts could contribute to set-up issues in Las Vegas.

Thankfully, Albon's exit from FP2 was achieved without further damage to his Williams, where his car just missed the barriers.

