F1 Results Today: Hamilton ROARS back as slippery track causes chaos
Formula 1 returned to the Las Vegas strip on Friday morning (Thursday night local time), with cars taking to the track in tricky conditions to start the weekend.
A number of drivers ventured off the track and into run-off areas on the cold, dusty track as they began the process of cleaning off the worst of the dust, but none made contact with the walls around the street circuit.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell dominated the timing sheets after a set of brilliant laps late in the session, with the seven-time world champion leading his team-mate by nearly four tenths of a second and almost a full second ahead of anyone not driving a Mercedes – including Max Verstappen, down in fifth behind title rival Lando Norris.
Norris was the third fastest car on the track, followed by Charles Leclerc, as Ferrari and McLaren continue to duke it out with Red Bull for the constructors' title.
F1 FP1 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024
1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:35.001sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.396sec
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.953sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.006sec
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.037sec
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.217sec
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.261sec
8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.450sec
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.477sec
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.535sec
11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.810sec
12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.816sec
13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.947sec
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +2.151sec
15. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.199sec
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.764sec
17. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +3.024sec
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.349sec
19. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +3.573sec
20. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +3.729sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, FP2 is due to take place later on Friday, with the championship protagonists getting their cars tuned into the track. The session is due to start at 6am GMT.
Change your timezone:
