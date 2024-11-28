Mercedes star reveals health scare after Las Vegas GP

A Mercedes Formula 1 star has opened up on a health scare following last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It was a historic evening for the Silver Arrows in Nevada, with George Russell clinching victory ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton to secure a surprise one-two for the team.

Carlos Sainz completed the podium, while Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen rounded off the top five, a result which saw the Red Bull racer claim his fourth successive world championship.

But while the Dutchman's victory dominated much of the headlines, it was the performance of the Mercedes duo which provided the weekend's biggest shock.

British F1 star reveals pneumonia battle

It has been a largely frustrating campaign for both Russell and Hamilton, who despite showing signs of promise prior to the summer break, have been a long way off the pace of their rivals recently.

With just two races remaining, the team sit fourth in the constructors' standings, over 100 points behind third-placed Red Bull, and will be aiming for a significant improvement as they embark on a new chapter without the Ferrari-bound Hamilton.

His team-mate - who will link up with Kimi Antonelli from 2025 - was delighted to earn a rare victory in Las Vegas, but admitted he had to refrain from jumping in the famous Bellagio fountain in celebration due to the low temperatures.

The Brit also revealed he was out off by the celebration idea even further given he had contracted pneumonia at last year's event and was left battling the illness throughout much of the winter break.

Speaking to media post-race about whether he got in the water, the 26-year-old said: "No, I really wanted to do it!

"But I was so cold after the race I thought I would get super ill.

"This time last year I actually caught pneumonia and I was ill all the way into mid-February after Vegas and Abu Dhabi.

"So I was like: ‘I really want to do it’, but then I was thinking back to the struggles I had this time 12 months ago because it’s such a toll on the body.

"It’s from all the champagne, that’s why I’m soaking wet!"

