The FIA have confirmed that key changes have been made ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend, following a controversial event in 2023.

Last year's race at the Lusail International Circuit was won by Max Verstappen in supremely hot conditions, as the Dutchman claimed his third world championship title in the country.

Verstappen is now a four-time champion following his fifth-place finish at last weekend's Las Vegas GP, which was enough to overcome main challenger Lando Norris, but the 27-year-old Red Bull star is certainly not favourite this year to repeat his 2023 race win.

Red Bull's RB20 has struggled throughout 2024, as McLaren, Ferrari and, at times, Mercedes have seen their car performance supersede the reigning world champions.

Last year's Qatar GP was won by Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen was recently crowned a four-time world champion

Qatar GP track changes revealed

The 2023 Qatar GP was marred by conversation around driver health, with a number of competitors struggling in the hot conditions, despite the race being held at night.

Former Williams driver Logan Sargeant had to retire from the race early and be taken to the medical centre after experiencing 'extreme dehydration', while Esteban Ocon admitted to throwing up in his helmet during the race.

On top of this, a number of drivers struggled to get out of their cars at the end of the race, including Lance Stroll, who had to be helped by his team to exit his Aston Martin.

This year's event is set to be cooler due to the later date in the calendar, with 2023's race taking place at the start of October.

A number of drivers struggled with the heat at the 2023 Qatar GP

This is not the only change to be made to the event, however, with a number of alterations made to the track due to problems with the kerbs last year, with F1's governing body now confirming the tweaks.

Hard impacts on the kerbs at last year's event wreaked havoc with tyres, as well as adding to drivers' problems due to the amount of vibrations they were feeling from running over said kerbs.

F1's tyre provider Pirelli even set a maximum amount of laps that could be done on one set of tyres due to safety concerns, with that maximum set at 18 laps.

Now, after detailed analysis of the circuit, a number of kerbs around the track have been altered, lessening their impacts on tyres with the hope that they will not be as sharp as they were during last year's chaotic grand prix.

In total, seven kerb heights will be altered around the circuit, while a number of corners will also have two-metre wide gravel strips installed behind the kerb.

The kerb height has been reduced at the exit of Turns 1, 2, 4, 10, 13 and 14, as well as at the entry and exit of Turn 12.

