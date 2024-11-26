Official F1 account hints at SHOCK Ricciardo return following new team announcement

An official Formula 1 account has hinted at a shock return for Daniel Ricciardo, following a new team announcement.

The Australian star was axed from VCARB after the Singapore Grand Prix, and replaced by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen facing huge loss as FIA BOMBSHELL announcement confirms grid change

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 RETURN handed major boost by shock announcement

Ricciardo endured a difficult 2024 season where he failed to deliver consistent points and match team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, with the team finally losing faith after a P18 finish in Singapore.

Since leaving F1, Ricciardo has been spotted enjoying some down time, whilst his next career move remains a mystery.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled upon his return to F1

Daniel Ricciardo's next career move remains a mystery

Could Daniel Ricciardo move to Cadillac in 2026?

However, whilst it seemed that Ricciardo may never return to F1, recent news could breathe fresh life into his motorsport career.

General Motors has reached an agreement with F1 to join the grid in 2026 with its Cadillac brand, following the rejection of the initial Andretti bid earlier this year.

Furthermore, the new Cadillac team plans to introduce their own power units by 2028, with the team expected to use Ferrari power before then.

An 11th team on the grid also means two extra spots for drivers will become available in 2026, with the team reportedly targeting a young American driver and a more experienced star.

Following the promotion of youngsters such as Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto, more experienced F1 stars such as Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen will not be on the grid for 2025, but Cadillac could offer the perfect opportunity for the sacked stars.

Now, the official F1 account for the Australian Grand Prix has revealed their preferred driver, after replying to a series of tweets where they put Ricciardo forward for the role.

F1 content creator Matt Gallagher posted to X asking: "Who do you think will race for Cadillac in 2026??", to which the official Australian GP account replied: "I might know a guy..."

READ MORE: Hamilton Mercedes release announced ahead of Ferrari move

i might know a guy… https://t.co/bN7LHlCvym — F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) November 26, 2024

The account continued to post on the thread, replying to a picture of Ricciardo and writing: "this bloke looks familiar???", as well as suggesting the 'bloke's' name might rhyme with 'Baniel Wicciardo'.

… maybe 🥸🤥 — F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) November 26, 2024

READ MORE: F1 confirm agreement over NEW team in shock statement

Related