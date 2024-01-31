F1 makes OFFICIAL decision on Andretti bid

Andretti Autosport's bid to enter Formula 1 in 2026 has been rejected by Formula One Management (FOM).

The proposed 11th team on the grid had been given the go-ahead by the FIA late last year, subject to FOM casting their eye over the commercial viability of adding another team to the grid.

Fronted by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, the team have become a successful part of many other motorsport series, including IndyCar, Formula E and the IMSA series.

However, after several months of reviewing the findings sent by the FIA, FOM have announced that Andretti's application has not passed the final test for entry into F1.

Andretti's F1 bid went hand-in-hand with American motoring giants Cadillac

Potential for future Andretti entry

The Andretti bid had been in conjunction with Cadillac, which is owned by General Motors.

From 2028, the American motor giants were going to power Andretti's cars, leaving just two seasons in which they would need to find their own engine supplier.

While Alpine team principal Bruno Famin had suggested that they would be happy to open discussions with Andretti having previously had a pre-contract agreement, that is no longer going to be needed.

However, in a statement on the matter, FOM did suggest that a new entry for 2028 may be thought upon differently, when Cadillac would enter the sport alongside Andretti.

Andretti Autosport's bid was headed by former F1 driver Michael Andretti

"Our assessment process has established that the presence of an 11th team would not, on its own, provide value to the championship," they said.

"The most significant way in which a new entrant would bring value is by being competitive. We do not believe that the applicant would be a competitive participant.

"The addition of an 11th team would place an operational burden on race promoters, would subject some of them to significant costs, and would reduce the technical, operational and commercial spaces of the other competitors.

"We would look differently on an application for the entry of a team into the 2028 championship with a GM power unit, either as a GM works team or as a GM customer team designing all allowable components in-house," FOM added.

"In this case there would be additional factors to consider in respect of the value that the Applicant would bring to the Championship, in particular in respect of bringing a prestigious new OEM to the sport as a PU supplier."

