Driver health update issued after car destroyed in 150KPH crash

Dutch driver Dirk Schouten was involved in a 150kph crash at Spa-Francorchamps circuit during the opening Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland event this weekend.

The 24-year-old fought alongside a gaggle of cars for position heading into the corner, with the bunched up field leaving nowhere for Schouten to go.

As a result, he lost the grip of his car and proceeded to slide through the gravel at high speed, hitting the barriers at 150kph.

Whilst Schouten managed to step out of the car with the aid of the race marshals and medical team, the Dutchman later provided a health update from hospital where he was seen wearing a neck brace after the incident.

Schouten issues health update after Spa crash

Schouten later revealed his experience of the incident and said: "From my perspective, the cars that went off the track should have lifted earlier, the cars had no space at all.

"I could barely walk and my knees were in a lot of pain. Thanks to the medical team for the great help. It is too risky to go through Blanchimont with five cars. That way, the cars that go off the track simply cannot make the corner."

Later Schouten filmed himself in hospital, and provided an update on his condition after the crash, saying: "When I ended up off the track, I was in the walls in no time, that was pretty scary.

"I'm doing pretty well, and I want to thank all the people who cared for me again."

The Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series acts as a support series to the 2025 World Endurance Championship, which saw the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps take place this weekend and was the third time a Ferrari car won this year.

