Driver health update issued after car destroyed in 150KPH crash
Driver health update issued after car destroyed in 150KPH crash
Dutch driver Dirk Schouten was involved in a 150kph crash at Spa-Francorchamps circuit during the opening Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland event this weekend.
The 24-year-old fought alongside a gaggle of cars for position heading into the corner, with the bunched up field leaving nowhere for Schouten to go.
As a result, he lost the grip of his car and proceeded to slide through the gravel at high speed, hitting the barriers at 150kph.
Whilst Schouten managed to step out of the car with the aid of the race marshals and medical team, the Dutchman later provided a health update from hospital where he was seen wearing a neck brace after the incident.
Schouten issues health update after Spa crash
Schouten later revealed his experience of the incident and said: "From my perspective, the cars that went off the track should have lifted earlier, the cars had no space at all.
"I could barely walk and my knees were in a lot of pain. Thanks to the medical team for the great help. It is too risky to go through Blanchimont with five cars. That way, the cars that go off the track simply cannot make the corner."
Later Schouten filmed himself in hospital, and provided an update on his condition after the crash, saying: "When I ended up off the track, I was in the walls in no time, that was pretty scary.
"I'm doing pretty well, and I want to thank all the people who cared for me again."
The Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series acts as a support series to the 2025 World Endurance Championship, which saw the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps take place this weekend and was the third time a Ferrari car won this year.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star tipped for DEMOTION as Vettel offers advice to driver
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Emilia Romagna
- 17 minutes ago
Tsunoda given Red Bull assessment after Verstappen intimidation test
- 1 hour ago
Driver health update issued after car destroyed in 150KPH crash
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton admits Italian food issues while settling into Ferrari
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull star tipped for DEMOTION as Vettel offers advice to driver
- Today 11:08
McLaren F1 'trick' exposed after early season domination
- Today 10:56
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul