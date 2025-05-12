F1 News Today: Hamilton 'not enjoying' Ferrari as Vettel offers advice to British star

Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari from Mercedes back in January, and was hoping to be able to challenge for an eighth F1 title with the team in 2025, but he sits down seventh in the drivers' championship

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel advising Red Bull F1 RIVAL in title battle

McLaren driver Lando Norris has revealed that former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel has been helping him in his title battle with current Red Bull star Max Verstappen and team-mate Oscar Piastri.

➡️ READ MORE

Cadillac in 'race against time' to join F1 grid for 2026

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has claimed that the squad are in a ‘race against time’, as he outlined the mammoth task ahead of them before they join the F1 grid in 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

How first overseas trip ended in tragic death of F1 superfan

A young Brazilian Formula 1 superfan who sadly passed away while in Japan, less than a month after watching the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix has been revealed to have only been travelling overseas for a first time.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen to attend 'MEGA PARTY' after Red Bull change

Max Verstappen is one of 150 well-esteemed guests to be invited to what's being described in Dutch media as a 'mega party' by Red Bull GmbH owner Mark Mateschitz.

➡️ READ MORE

Related