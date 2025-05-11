Verstappen to attend 'MEGA PARTY' after Red Bull change

Max Verstappen is one of 150 well-esteemed guests to be invited to what's being described in Dutch media as a 'mega party' by Red Bull GmbH owner Mark Mateschitz.

Mateschitz's father Dietrich Mateschitz was a co-founder of the Red Bull brand, an energy drinks company that has expanded into several other areas since the early 2000s.

One of those areas is in Formula 1, where the Red Bull Racing team was founded in 2005, with the team having won six constructors' championships and eight drivers' championships in that time, with Verstappen claiming four of those.

Red Bull Hangar-7 in Salzburg has been undergoing significant renovations over the past few years, but is now set to reopen with a 'mega party', with celebrity guests and a race set to take place, with Verstappen reported by Kronen Zeitung to be attending.

Hangar-7 is an events venue, gallery and museum space adjacent to Salzburg Airport which is designed to bring together arts, aviation and the culinary arts, being established by Mateschitz's late father, who sadly passed away in 2022.

Dietrich developed it back in 2003 to provide more space for the 'Flying Bulls', a private collection of aircraft and, in later years, F1 machinery.

The 'mega party' is set to take place on June 4 to celebrate the reopening of Hangar-7, with the money spent on the refurb said to be a tribute from Mark to his late father.

Verstappen set for party

Being a key member of Red Bull Racing's history, an appearance for Verstappen is no surprise, particularly with some kind of 'race' being planned for the event.

However, the report did not state whether Red Bull team principal Christian Horner would be in attendance, having been with the team since their inception in the sport back in 2005.

Verstappen has recently become a father with partner Kelly Piquet, who will also be attending the event alongside the Dutchman.

Verstappen's future with Red Bull beyond the end of this season has been called into question of late, with the 27-year-old said to be frustrated by Red Bull's lack of race-winning pace during the early part of 2025.

