Red Bull have already made a big call on the future of Christian Horner following rumours circulating that he is set to leave the team.

Red Bull's dominance has disappeared in 2025 after McLaren claimed all but one of the six grand prix victories on offer thus far, with Max Verstappen's only win of the year taking place at the Japanese Grand Prix.

This has led to reports that the team principal could be set for a departure as soon as after the next race at Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

However, GPFans understands that Horner's position in the team is secure and that there are no plans to replace him having already decided to agree a contract that is set to run until the end of the decade.

Indeed, Red Bull will be in a celebratory mood in Italy as they hit the 400 grands prix mark - with Horner having been in charge of them all since he became team principal from their inception 20 years ago. Since then he has brought success through eight drivers' titles and six constructors' championships.

The 2025 season though has been a struggle, with team advisor Helmut Marko joining Verstappen in his criticism of the car.

Austrian reports named two potential successors to Horner at the team, with former Racing Bulls boss Franz Tost included alongside recently departed Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes, but these claims appear to be well wide of the mark.

Could Horner leave Red Bull?

Horner’s role at Red Bull came under threat in 2024, after a female employee accused the team boss of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ and an internal probe was launched into the Brit's activities.

Having denied the allegations throughout, the 51-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing and remained in his position, but the controversy splintered Horner's relationship with the Verstappen camp and Marko.

However, over the course of 2024 tensions eased and the focus remained on aiding Verstappen to a fourth world title, which they were successful in achieving despite Red Bull’s gradual decline in performance.

Red Bull were significantly off the pace of their rivals McLaren at the Miami Grand Prix, with Verstappen finishing the race over 30 seconds behind Lando Norris in P2.

Verstappen is also 32 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ standings, with Red Bull’s future updates crucial to maintaining the Dutchman’s quest for a fifth world title.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel F1 return verdict declared as Doohan’s Alpine replacement takes new twist

Related