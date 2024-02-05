Christian Horner has been accused of inappropriate behaviour within the Red Bull team according to Dutch reports.

According to multiple sources including De Telegraaf, the behaviour is linked to one employee within the Milton Keynes based outfit and it has led to an internal investigation. The incident has been deemed serious enough for CEO Oliver Mintzlaff to be taking the accusation very seriously.

A spokesperson for the Austrian team told the newspaper that the company had been informed of 'certain recent allegations'.

READ MORE: Horner delivers MASSIVE Red Bull update on F1 future

In response, Red Bull confirmed it has launched an independent investigation, saying: "This process, which is already underway, is being conducted by external, specialist counsel.

"The company takes these matters very seriously and the investigation will be completed as quickly as possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time".

GPFans has approached Red Bull for comment.

Christian Horner is being investigated by Red Bull over inappropriate behaviour

Red Bull are the F1 world champions and enter the 2024 F1 season as favourites once again

Horner 'completely' denies allegations

Horner has now also reportedly responded to the investigation according to De Telegraaf and denies the allegations, saying: “I completely deny these claims.”

The reports come at a far from ideal time for the Red Bull team who will be launching their new car, deemed to be called the RB20, on February 15 as they look to defend both Formula One world championships.

Having won 21 of the 22 races last term, including 19 by world champion Max Verstappen - who could now be a target for F1 rivals Mercedes - the team and the Dutchman once again will enter the new season as favourites

Horner has been instrumental to the recent success, and has been a crucial factor to the team's rise since their debut in 2005. Under his tenure, the team have won seven world drivers' championships and six constructors' titles.

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live