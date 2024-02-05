Helmut Marko has indicated that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff will try to contact Max Verstappen about a potential move to the German team.

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari for the 2025 season has taken the F1 world by storm and speculation has begun as to who will replace him at the Silver Arrows, as the transfer has already sparked chaos in the drivers’ market.

Several names have already been linked with the vacant seat, including Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon and a possible shock return for four-time champion Sebastian Vettel with Wolff confirming talks with the German.

And according to the Red Bull chief Helmut Marko, the Mercedes boss will try to speak to the reigning world champion about a shock move, but that it will not be a success.

Marko awaits Mercedes approach for Verstappen

Speaking with sport.de, Marko is preparing for the Dutchman to be contacted by the Silver Arrows to potentially lure him to the team.

"Toto Wolff will try that - but he will be unsuccessful," he said.

As the Austrian puts it, Verstappen has a “good memory” and has not forgotten previous incidents with his rivals, including Mercedes’ allegations about his crash with Hamilton at Silverstone in 2021, or the controversial end to that season in Abu Dhabi that saw the Red Bull driver claim his first world title.

Moreover, Mercedes have struggled to keep up with the world champions since the end of the turbo-hybrid era and Hamilton’s departure indicates that they still may be a way away from challenging them anytime soon.

