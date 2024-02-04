Iconic F1 star launches bid to replace Hamilton

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean has taken to social media to hilariously put his name into the running for the vacant Mercedes seat.

The shocking news of Lewis Hamilton making the decision to join Ferrari for the 2025 season has sent the F1 world into chaos, with speculation growing as to who will replace him at the silver arrows.

Many names have been thrown about as potential suitors to partner George Russell, with team principal Toto Wolff confirming talks with four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli also being linked.

Now Grosjean, who will enter his fourth season in Indycar with Chevrolet after 10 seasons in F1, has taken to Instagram to have some fun in the wake of all the drama.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Many names have already been linked as George Russell's next team-mate

Sebastian Vettel has been one name mentioned in discussions

Grosjean launches bid for Mercedes drive

In his brilliant post, Grosjean photoshops himself in Mercedes overalls inside a garage with the caption: “Maybe time to give a phone call to Toto,” followed by three smiling emojis.

The picture very quickly gained traction and left his followers in hysterics – but also excited by the idea of the Frenchmen in the Mercedes car.

“Don’t scare me like that bro lol,” one user wrote.

“He [Wolff] still owes you an F1 test day in the W11,” another said.

“1 year to convince Toto,” a third wrote.

