Wolff reveals Vettel talks amid F1 return rumours

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that he and Sebastian Vettel talk 'on a regular basis', although refused to get drawn on rumours linking the German with a stunning return to Formula 1.

Vettel retired from the sport back in 2022, after suffering two seasons of lower-midfield running with the Aston Martin team.

The four-time champion's decision came as somewhat of a shock, particularly as he is three years younger than Lewis Hamilton and six years younger than F1 stalwart Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton also recently shocked the F1 world, when he decided to ditch the Mercedes team with whom he has won six of his seven world championship titles and join Ferrari from 2025.

This was despite the 39-year-old only signing a new contract with the Brackley-based team just five months ago.

It means that he will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Vettel and Michael Schumacher in driving for the most successful team in F1 history.

Toto Wolff shares a good relationship with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton

Vettel in the running for Mercedes

Now, Italian publication Gazzetta are tipping Vettel to return in 2025, and take Hamilton's now vacant seat at Mercedes.

They state that Vettel was close to a move in 2020 when he was dropped by Ferrari, but that talks with his good friend Wolff ultimately came to nothing, and that the 36-year-old German may want to get back onto the F1 grid in the future.

Despite this, Wolff seemed to quash any such rumours of a stunning Vettel return, telling AMUS earlier this week:

"I think he made the decision to not race anymore. We are talking on a regular basis. We've also talked yesterday, but it wasn't about driving for us in the future."

