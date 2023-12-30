Cal Gaunt

Saturday 30 December 2023 08:27

Sebastian Vettel expressed his longing for Michael Schumacher, noting their last conversation was about Vettel becoming a father before Schumacher's skiing accident a decade ago.

In a recent interview with RTL, Vettel discussed how their friendship, formed during their time on the F1 grid and winning Race of Champions titles, went beyond racing.

Schumacher became an "extremely important" figure, providing advice and inspiration that Vettel says he misses deeply.

Sebastian Vettel told Michael Schumacher he was to become a father before the F1 legend's skiing accident

Michael Schumacher has been out of the public eye for 10 years

Vettel: I miss my friend

“It’s still very, very difficult,” said Vettel. “I don’t want to say to accept it, but to accept that he continues to fight.

“Yes, of course, I only wish him the best. But it’s still very often a topic I think about privately and I think about a lot and that is definitely a recurring theme.

“Of course, the first thoughts immediately went to the last conversation we had together and that couldn’t be more positive. I told him that I was going to be a father and what was coming for us.

“And I think I really appreciated it towards the end in that sense, where our relationship became stronger and stronger before the accident.

Sebastian Vettel says he 'misses his friend'

“Because I think we both got to know each other more and more and racing was no longer the biggest thing we had in common, but life in general and life with and around racing.

“And I just miss my friend."

He added: "I believe in recent years he would have been extremely important. When I would have so many questions, he would definitely have so many answers, or he could provide inspiration. That’s missing, but of course, it is from a friend’s point of view with me.

“But for the family, it is of course much more difficult. At the time, Mick was a little boy or a boy, maybe not so small anymore but a teenager. Yes, I think that’s a completely different dimension, if the father has an accident and in that respect breaks away.”

READ MORE: F1 chief Wolff reveals Mercedes 'recovery' strategy