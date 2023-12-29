F1 chief Wolff reveals Mercedes 'recovery' strategy

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 29 December 2023 18:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has insisted that the team are not going to just 'give up' until Formula 1's new engine regulations are introduced in 2026.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen's dominance of F1 has been so extreme that many have questioned when they will be toppled.

With no new major rule changes scheduled for 2024 or 2025, it will be a case of teams playing catch up with Red Bull to try and claw back ground.

READ MORE: F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the best team principal in 2023?

And with a 451 points deficit to the constructors' champions at the end of the 2023 season, it appears that Mercedes have a mountain to climb during the winter break.

Toto Wolff will be hoping that Mercedes can get back to winning ways after the winter break

Red Bull claimed victory in 21 out of the 22 races in 2023

Yet speaking to Autosport, Wolff has stated that the team are not going to bide their time until the new engine regulations take hold in two years.

Wolff: Mercedes will fight back in 2024

“I don't want to give up on the recovery and say, 'Well, let's wait for 2026, new car, new engine'," he said.

“There is two more important years to go. I want to see it as a testament for the strengths of the team that we are capable to recover and race for championships. That's our clear objective.”

“Looking at the odds, very difficult," Wolff continued as he addressed Mercedes' attempt to return to the top.

"Looking at performances of other teams, how Aston Martin has done over the winter [from 2022 into 2023], McLaren recovered a second with an upgrade they expected to come in at 0.25 seconds… There is a sweet spot that you need to find and that unlocks more potential.

“I think the biggest contributor is that the drivers start to have a car that they can trust, which they can't at the moment.”

READ MORE: F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the best TV pundit in 2023?