Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 29 December 2023 10:57

Providing the commentary, analysis and backdrop for the 2023 Formula 1 season, the role that the pundits play for the sport cannot be understated.

Yes they might not always say the right thing at the right time, but that's the beauty of live sport – you're never quite sure what you're going to get.

We're currently in the process of our annual awards season as voted for by you, the GPFans, and here is the next award category we're getting you to vote on.

Assessing the candidates...

Now to clear things up from the beginning, there are quite simply far too many names to mention to cover every single broadcaster – so this is somewhat of a shortlist. And without wishing to sound like Ant & Dec, these are in no particular order...

First up we have Martin Brundle. The man famous for his iconic gridwalks has provided fans with plenty of 'watching through your fingers' moments this season. Whether he's standing metres away from the cars on track or up in the commentary box – no doubt correcting Crofty on which driver he's actually looking at – Brundle is an icon of the sport.

Another Sky man with boots on the ground is none other than the much-loved pit-lane reporter, Ted Kravitz. Ted's Notebook has cemented its place as a race weekend necessity, often providing more entertaining viewing than the action on track...

Our next nominee is that of Naomi Schiff, who continues to elevate Sky's coverage. Setting the right tone between casual and serious when needed, the former W Series racer is never afraid to ask the important questions.

From one former racer to another, as we arrive at 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button. Possibly one of the nicest people on TV, the Briton has walked the walk to back up his talk. Whether in the comm box or down in the paddock, JB is a smooth operator with a mic in his hand.

Bernie Collins, new to Sky's line-up for 2023, has been a breath of fresh air. Her expert analysis is always informative as she offers insights that those who have not been in her position as a former strategist simply cannot.

Abandoning the SkyPad to commentate on a full race for the first time in 2023, Anthony Davidson also makes the cut. If there is ever any doubt over a contentious issue on track, he is there to pick up the pieces and explain exactly what's gone on.

And last, but by no means least, we arrive at another former world champion – Nico Rosberg. Now, you can put down your 'Rosberg Curse' pitchforks, as the former Mercedes man has proven himself as a pundit. Never afraid to ask an awkward or probing question, the 38-year-old has a well-earned spot on this list.

But who do you think was the best pundit this season?

