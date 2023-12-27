Dan Ripley

Wednesday 27 December 2023 20:57

Max Verstappen's total domination of 2023 made it quite possible that him standing on top of the podium in various countries was all that you could remember this year.

But F1 in 2023 wasn't all about learning the Dutch and Austrian national anthems off by heart in a post-race exercise, with lots of magic moments appearing on track during the season.

We're currently in the process of our annual awards season as voted for by you, the GPFans, and so far we have given you the option to vote on your best non-champion driver, best race and most improved team. But now it's time to look at 2023's magic moments..

Assessing the candidates...

Despite their huge disappointment in terms of failing to challenge Red Bull this season for both titles, there's a few moments from Ferrari to remember. Carlos Sainz's win in Singapore was the only non-Red Bull victory of the season, while the Spaniard had the Italian fans in raptures after taking a shock pole at the team's home race in Monza.

Charles Leclerc also had his moments, producing a stunning overtake to pass Sergio Perez for second place on the last lap of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Or maybe Fernando Alonso's return to the business end of the grid takes your fancy? Two moments to choose from are his return to the podium on his Aston Martin debut in Bahrain, while his amazing battle with Perez in Brazil where he defended staunchly before being passed, only to then grab back the final podium spot on the last lap, is also up for the vote.

There was once again no wins for Lewis Hamilton during 2023 for Mercedes, but his shock pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix underlined his incredible talent. Meanwhile Oscar Piastri enjoyed a fine rookie season at McLaren taking a first victory via the sprint race in Qatar.

Daniel Ricciardo's return to the grid for AlphaTauri mid-season was also a welcome surprise for many even if it came at the expense of the unfortunate Nyck de Vries.