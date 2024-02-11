Fans share SHOCKING verdict over Hamilton Ferrari title chances

This week, we gave the GPFans readers a chance to vote on whether they believe Lewis Hamilton will achieve an all-eclipsing eighth world championship after securing a move to Ferrari and the results are surprising.

While Hamilton’s move can be considered a risk due to Ferrari’s lack of recent success, his 2013 move to Mercedes shared many parallels with what he is trying to achieve this time.

The legacy he leaves behind at the Silver Arrows is astonishing, which is exactly what makes the result of the poll even more interesting, as fans shared a shocking verdict on his title chances beyond 2024.

Ferrari's last world champion is Kimi Raikkonen - who won the drivers' title in 2007

Lewis Hamilton replaces Carlos Sainz at Ferrari for 2025

Ferrari will be fighting with Red Bull if they want to achieve their title aspirations over the coming years

Fans fail to back Hamilton

Just 27% of GPFans believe that Lewis Hamilton can win an eighth world championship with Ferrari after the shock announcement that he will be joining the team in 2025.

The result may be more telling of the public’s faith in Ferrari rather than Hamilton’s skills, with the Brit known for being able to work miracles on the racetrack.

It means that 73% believe that it is not possible for Hamilton to make a historic breakthrough with Ferrari, and that he will likely reach the end of his Formula 1 career without winning another championship.

Other champions have tried and failed to achieve what Hamilton is attempting to do, with Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel both leaving Maranello empty-handed after several years with the team.

But with a better trajectory and stronger team than they may have ever had, Ferrari look like they could be in the best position to challenge in years by the time Hamilton arrives for 2025.

