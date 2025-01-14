Hamilton handed huge blow as SACKED star dominates

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a shock blow, as the man he replaced at Ferrari has been given a huge vote of confidence.

Hamilton has now officially joined Ferrari, following 12 highly-successful seasons with Mercedes, in which he won 84 grands prix and six world championship titles.

The Brit has replaced Carlos Sainz for 2025 and beyond, despite the Spaniard not doing too much wrong in his time with the iconic Maranello outfit.

In his final season at Ferrari, Sainz claimed two race wins, and finished ahead of Hamilton in the drivers' championship standings.

GPFans have been asking F1 fans for their votes on a number of key categories, hoping to find some of the 2024 season's best and worst performers.

Sainz rewarded for 2024 brilliance

In the latest instalment of the GPFans end of season awards, fans were asked for their unsung heroes of the 2024 season, trying to gauge opinion on which stars stood out away from the excellent performances of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Criticism has been levelled at Ferrari in recent months for their decision to replace Sainz with Hamilton following the 40-year-old's dismal 2024 season, and now fans have furthered that direction of thinking by voting Sainz as their unsung hero, with the new Williams driver picking up a whopping 59 per cent of the vote.

Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix in March, just two weeks after having had surgery on his appendix, before putting in an impressive run of consistent results that fired Ferrari into constructors' championship contention.

Finishing second in the vote was Oscar Piastri with 21 per cent of the vote, after he helped McLaren to constructors' championship success for the first time since 1998, picking up his first two grands prix victories.

Williams' mechanics were given a special mention, picking up 11 per cent of the vote following their heroic displays at a number of race weekends following multiple huge crashes for Logan Sargeant, Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon.

