F1 News Today: Horner speaks out as Red Bull chief set for MAJOR move

Christian Horner has hit out at one of his F1 rivals amid claims of a mass exodus of Red Bull staff.

F1 team boss exit announced as Red Bull chief prepares for huge move

A Red Bull Formula 1 chief is preparing for his switch away from the team, after confirmation of a shock team principal exit.

Hamilton spotted with Sofia Vergara after love SPLIT

Lewis Hamilton has recently been spotted meeting with A-list celebrity Sofia Vergara, in a shock crossover.

Verstappen team-mate PROBLEM arises ahead of Red Bull debut

Sergio Perez issued a warning to incoming Red Bull drivers, ahead of his axe from the team at the end of the 2024 season.

Ricciardo pace compared with Verstappen as Ferrari links made

A former Formula 1 champion has suggested that Daniel Ricciardo's one-lap pace was on a par with Max Verstappen.

