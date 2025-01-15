Hamilton spotted with Sofia Vergara after love SPLIT

Lewis Hamilton has recently been spotted meeting with A-list celebrity Sofia Vergara, in a shock crossover.

Hamilton's 2025 has begun with a plethora of changes, with the seven-time Formula 1 champion being officially confirmed as a Ferrari driver, and the Brit also celebrating his 40th birthday earlier this month.

He heads to Ferrari in search of an unprecedented eighth world championship, with his status as one of the most successful drivers in the sport's history looking to be extended despite his age.

Now, Hamilton has been spotted eating lunch in New York with another superstar, actor and television personality Vergara, according to TMZ.

Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari at the start of 2025

Hamilton spotted with Vergara in New York

Hamilton is set to make his Ferrari debut later this month as part of the team's testing of previous cars (TPC) programme, with Fred Vasseur confirming that, weather permitting, the star would be out on the Fiorano track on January 20 and 21.

The arrival of the F1 legend is set to send Maranello wild, with Italian media warning of an increased police presence being needed due to 'Hamilton mania'.

Before he headed to meet his new colleagues, however, reports indicate that Hamilton was spotted on his 40th birthday eating lunch with Vergara, at a restaurant in New York.

Who is Sofia Vergara?

Vergara, who has recently divorced from actor husband Joe Manganiello, is best known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in hit US comedy series Modern Family.

She also starred in a variety of popular films, including The Three Stooges, Four Brothers and, most recently, Despicable Me 4.

Vergara also won great acclaim for her portrayal of Griselda Blanco in the hit Netflix series Griselda which aired last year, and she was nominated for a Golden Globe for the role.

On top of her acting work, Vergara is also a judge on TV show America's Got Talent.

