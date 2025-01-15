close global

F1 News Today: MAJOR Cullen change revealed as former Hamilton ally plots Ferrari failure

Lewis Hamilton's former physiotherapist and close confidante Angela Cullen has left a social media platform just days after being linked with a potential reunion with the Formula 1 star.

Former Hamilton ally plots Ferrari failure after SHOCK rival team move

A former ally of Lewis Hamilton is plotting his Ferrari failure after being handed a new role at a rival team.

Ricciardo COMEBACK and Ferrari chaos as brutal F1 axe looms

F1's 'silly season' is still very much ongoing, even this close to the start of the season.

Verstappen admits Newey reason for 2024 struggles

The father of four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen, has issued a damning verdict over Red Bull's dip in performance following a key team exit.

Sky F1 pundit DEFENDS Verstappen in 'petulant' confrontation with fan

Sky F1 pundit David Croft has come to the defence of four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen in a debate over his 'aggressive' driving style.

Ricciardo REPLACEMENT pressure revealed as sacked star THRASHES Hamilton - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo REPLACEMENT pressure revealed as sacked star THRASHES Hamilton - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton handed huge blow as SACKED star dominates
Hamilton handed huge blow as SACKED star dominates

Hamilton Ferrari F1 debut given NEW historic location

Star issues SHOCK F1 debut statement as team ramp up 2025 preparations

F1 News Today: MAJOR Cullen change revealed as former Hamilton ally plots Ferrari failure

Ricciardo REPLACEMENT pressure revealed as sacked star THRASHES Hamilton - GPFans F1 Recap

Sky F1 pundit DEFENDS Verstappen in 'petulant' confrontation with fan

Ricciardo replacement pressure revealed amid SHOCK Red Bull signing

