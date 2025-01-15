Star issues SHOCK F1 debut statement as team ramp up 2025 preparations

close global

Toyota driver Ritomo Miyata has issued an official statement after it was confirmed he was set for a shock Formula 1 debut.

The Japanese driver has been building his single-seater career gradually, previously winning the Super Formula championship in 2023, and competing in Formula 2 in 2024.

Alongside his duties in F2, Miyata also undertook the reserve driver role at Toyota Gazoo Racing in the hyper category of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024.

Now, however, ahead of the 2025 season, the 24-year-old has been handed a shock drive in an F1 car.

Miyata was the reserve driver for Toyota GR in the 2024 FIA WEC

F1 star issues debut statement

That is set to come in Haas machinery, with the team confirming that they will carry out a private test at Jerez Circuit on January 15 and 16.

Naturally, new driver pairing Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon are set to feature in the test, but Miyata was confirmed as a driver for the event, too.

Haas and Toyota announced a new technical partnership back in October, and this is evidence of how the two teams might otherwise collaborate moving forwards.

Taking to social media after the news was confirmed, Miyata issued the following statement on his X account: "The first run in 2025 will be an F1 test.

"I'm grateful to Morizo, TGR, and Haas for giving me this opportunity. I'm looking forward to it!

"I'm really excited to working with team and first time driving F1. See you soon."

Ferrari Formula 1 F1 Headlines Hamilton Haas Angela Cullen
