F1 stars pulled over by NYPD as major event hits Times Square
F1 stars pulled over by NYPD as major event hits Times Square
Two F1 stars were pulled over by police during a major event at Times Square in New York this week, but thankfully for the pair in question, it was simply to pose for a quick photo with two NYPD officers at the launch of the much-anticipated new F1 movie.
Haas duo Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon were amongst the sport's biggest names - as well as a host of celebrities - in the Big Apple on Monday evening to see the premiere of the film, which stars Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem and Damson Idris.
F1 HEADLINES: Norris set for DEMOTION as every driver summoned following Canadian GP
Set for release in the UK on June 25, it tells the story of Sonny Hayes (played by Pitt) on his comeback to partner his rookie team-mate for the fictional APXGP squad.
Bearman and Ocon were stopped for a photo by two officers who were clearly big fans of the sport, with the official Haas X account posting the photos with the caption: "When the NYPD pull you over...for a photo."
Excitement builds ahead of release
F1 drivers attended their own private screening of the film prior to last month's Monaco Grand Prix, while a number of critics had also been given exclusive access ahead of this week's event.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been heavily involved in the project as an advisor since its inception, with director Joseph Kosinski heaping praise on the Ferrari star's role throughout production.
The star-studded launch came just 24 hours after the conclusion of the Canadian GP, where Mercedes' George Russell secured his maiden victory of the campaign ahead of Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli.
With McLaren's Lando Norris crashing out following a late collision with team-mate Oscar Piastri - who finished fourth - Russell's impressive triumph underlined his status as perhaps an outside championship contender.
When will the F1 movie be released?
The 2025 grid (aside from Max Verstappen) have already been treated to their own private viewing of the movie, and the first critics' reviews of the blockbuster have already begun to roll in, but when can you go and watch it?
The new film is set for international release on Wednesday, June 25, which is when it will hit UK cinemas. The long-awaited spectacle will then be released on June 27 in North America.
When the NYPD pull you over... for a photo 📸🇺🇸— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) June 16, 2025
(we're not sure Ollie knew this though... 😉)#HaasF1 #F1 #F1TheMovie pic.twitter.com/h2QT2lGjYY
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Menswear Guy DESTROYS F1 drivers for red carpet disasterclass
- 5 minutes ago
F1 stars pulled over by NYPD as major event hits Times Square
- 1 hour ago
Sky F1 presenter wakes up champion LIVE on air in sleepy interview
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin contract war heats up as Verstappen future takes fresh Russell twist
- 2 hours ago
Brad Pitt issues Sonny Hayes-Lewis Hamilton battle verdict
- 3 hours ago
How McLaren F1 star PROTESTED team after crucial title moment
- Today 18:59
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june