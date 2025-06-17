F1 stars pulled over by NYPD as major event hits Times Square

Two F1 stars were pulled over by police during a major event at Times Square in New York this week, but thankfully for the pair in question, it was simply to pose for a quick photo with two NYPD officers at the launch of the much-anticipated new F1 movie.

Haas duo Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon were amongst the sport's biggest names - as well as a host of celebrities - in the Big Apple on Monday evening to see the premiere of the film, which stars Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem and Damson Idris.

Set for release in the UK on June 25, it tells the story of Sonny Hayes (played by Pitt) on his comeback to partner his rookie team-mate for the fictional APXGP squad.

Bearman and Ocon were stopped for a photo by two officers who were clearly big fans of the sport, with the official Haas X account posting the photos with the caption: "When the NYPD pull you over...for a photo."

Excitement builds ahead of release

F1 drivers attended their own private screening of the film prior to last month's Monaco Grand Prix, while a number of critics had also been given exclusive access ahead of this week's event.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been heavily involved in the project as an advisor since its inception, with director Joseph Kosinski heaping praise on the Ferrari star's role throughout production.

The star-studded launch came just 24 hours after the conclusion of the Canadian GP, where Mercedes' George Russell secured his maiden victory of the campaign ahead of Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli.

With McLaren's Lando Norris crashing out following a late collision with team-mate Oscar Piastri - who finished fourth - Russell's impressive triumph underlined his status as perhaps an outside championship contender.

Brad Pitt stars in the film which will be released later this month

When will the F1 movie be released?

The 2025 grid (aside from Max Verstappen) have already been treated to their own private viewing of the movie, and the first critics' reviews of the blockbuster have already begun to roll in, but when can you go and watch it?

The new film is set for international release on Wednesday, June 25, which is when it will hit UK cinemas. The long-awaited spectacle will then be released on June 27 in North America.

When the NYPD pull you over... for a photo 📸🇺🇸



(we're not sure Ollie knew this though... 😉)#HaasF1 #F1 #F1TheMovie pic.twitter.com/h2QT2lGjYY — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) June 16, 2025

