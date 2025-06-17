close global

Verstappen and Russell at press conference after Montreal race

F1 News Today: Mercedes star hit by late FIA ruling as EVERY driver summoned following Canadian GP chaos

A Mercedes F1 star was one of seven drivers to be handed a late FIA verdict following the Canadian Grand Prix.

All F1 stars summoned to New York after chaotic Canadian GP

All of the stars of the F1 grid are reportedly being summoned to New York this week for a special event, as revealed by Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz.

Mercedes comeback asks questions over Lewis Hamilton Ferrari regret

A brilliant result for Mercedes F1 team at the Canadian Grand Prix has boosted the Brackley outfit up to second in the championship, raising questions over whether Lewis Hamilton could be regretting his decision to leave.

Mercedes F1 boss offers intriguing update on urgency of new Russell contract

Toto Wolff has provided an interesting answer to a question about George Russell's Mercedes future, with his F1 contract up at the end of the season.

Max Verstappen on verge of race ban as Red Bull star given additional FIA punishment

Max Verstappen remains on the cusp of a one-race ban from the sport, as his Red Bull F1 team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was also handed two penalty points during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

