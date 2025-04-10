F1 team issue official statement over Donald Trump tariffs

US-based Formula 1 team Haas have issued a statement regarding Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement, that has sent reverberations throughout the world economy.

Trump announced a number of tariffs on goods entering the US from over 60 countries around the world, including two of America's biggest trade allies, the European Union and China.

Those tariffs came into force earlier this week, with some countries announcing reciprocal tariffs in response, and others negotiating with the President to try and find a compromise.

While the picture remains unpredictable, it is almost certainly going to drive up prices for US consumers and companies that import parts or other goods from other countries, particularly in the short term.

Car companies in particular are expected to be impacted, with Trump desiring American car manufacturers to use more American parts, rather than importing from elsewhere, with Chinese, Japanese and European car manufacturers subject to his wrath during his announcement last week.

Now, Haas F1 team have issued an official statement to the media, proclaiming that Trump's tariffs will not directly impact them, even though a separate statement has been issued by Haas Automation claiming 'significant impact' will be felt by Trump's tariffs.

The statement confirmed that Haas F1 team will not be impacted, saying: "It’s business as usual regarding the team and there is no change to our development plan, recruiting process and other projects."

Haas Automation's Trump statement

The wider company have reportedly reduced production and eliminated overtime at their factory in North Carolina, whilst also pausing recruitment of new staff, in reaction to Trump's announcements.

Haas F1 team, however, are a completely separate entity to the wider company and have bases in both Maranello in Italy and in Banbury, Oxfordshire in the UK.

They are also powered by Ferrari power units, so do not rely on US-based manufacturers for their engines, with Trump's tariffs potentially impacting General Motors/Cadillac ahead of their arrival to the sport more so than Haas.

Luxury sportscar brand Ferrari have announced that they will be putting prices on certain cars up by 10 per cent in response to Trump's tariff announcement, a move which also impacts cars set to be delivered to the US that were already ordered several months ago.

However, like with Haas, the implemented measures by Ferrari are not expected to impact the F1 team, with the pinnacle of motorsport so far unaffected by the recent changes enforced by President Trump.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce McLaren inspection as ‘crazy’ team verdict emerges

Related