Ferrari talks revealed after shock F1 return confirmed

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has revealed that partner Ferrari gave their blessing on a new deal for the Formula 1 team.

The American team have signed a new multi-year technical partnership with Toyota, which sees the giants confirm their return to the grid.

Haas are currently seventh in the F1 constructors' standings, ahead of the US Grand Prix on Sunday October 20.

The agreement will see Komatsu's crew working closely with Toyota and are hoping their expertise, knowledge and resources can push them into competing with the giants at the top.

Ferrari support Toyota F1 return

Ferrari, who supply Haas with engines, gearboxes and other parts, appear to have given the green light on the collaboration.

The 48-year-old team principal proclaimed his delight at the new collaboration.

Komatsu revealed: “I’m naturally pleased that we’ve had the support of the likes of Formula 1 and our long-term partner, Scuderia Ferrari – who we announced our further continuation with earlier in the season, in the formation of this new technical partnership – designed to achieve continued success in our Formula 1 endeavors.

"Together with Gene Haas, I’d specifically like to thank Stefano Domenicali (CEO – Formula 1) and Fred Vasseur (Team Principal – Scuderia Ferrari) on that front, and with Toyota I’d like to thank Akio Toyoda (Chairman – Toyota Motor Corporation), Tomoya Takahashi (President – GAZOO Racing Company) and Masaya Kaji (Project Manager – GAZOO Racing Company).

"Everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is looking forward to the collaborative results of this new relationship, we can’t wait to get started and fulfil our combined ambitions.”

