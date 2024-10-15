F1 News Today: Red Bull chief addresses HUGE signing rumours as Verstappen ability questioned
Red Bull's long-time advisor, Helmut Marko, has responded to speculation surrounding the team's driver line-up, signalling a clear shift in strategy.
Schumacher in BIBLICAL claim over Verstappen abilities
Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has claimed that reigning world champion Max Verstappen is more talented than seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, with an odd comparison.
F1 team issue track limits warning ahead of US GP
A Formula 1 team has issued a 'track limits warning' to one of their drivers ahead of the United States Grand Prix.
Drive to Survive legend gives surprise verdict on Verstappen SWEARING row
Drive to Survive star and former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has waded into the Max Verstappen swearing row in Formula 1 with a somewhat surprising take.
Mercedes star in loved-up snap to celebrate ANNIVERSARY
An upcoming star of Formula 1 has been pictured on social media in a romantic snap with his partner, celebrating the pair's anniversary.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec