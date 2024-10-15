close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief addresses HUGE signing rumours as Verstappen ability questioned

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief addresses HUGE signing rumours as Verstappen ability questioned

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief addresses HUGE signing rumours as Verstappen ability questioned

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief addresses HUGE signing rumours as Verstappen ability questioned

Red Bull's long-time advisor, Helmut Marko, has responded to speculation surrounding the team's driver line-up, signalling a clear shift in strategy.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher in BIBLICAL claim over Verstappen abilities

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has claimed that reigning world champion Max Verstappen is more talented than seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, with an odd comparison.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team issue track limits warning ahead of US GP

A Formula 1 team has issued a 'track limits warning' to one of their drivers ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Drive to Survive legend gives surprise verdict on Verstappen SWEARING row

Drive to Survive star and former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has waded into the Max Verstappen swearing row in Formula 1 with a somewhat surprising take.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes star in loved-up snap to celebrate ANNIVERSARY

An upcoming star of Formula 1 has been pictured on social media in a romantic snap with his partner, celebrating the pair's anniversary.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton George Russell Helmut Marko Haas
F1 News Today: Verstappen in career switch talks as FIA debating MAJOR change
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen in career switch talks as FIA debating MAJOR change

  • Yesterday 20:44
F1 News Today: Hamilton sends fans wild after team SLAMMED for 'wrong' Ricciardo decision
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton sends fans wild after team SLAMMED for 'wrong' Ricciardo decision

  • October 13, 2024 16:16

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief addresses HUGE signing rumours as Verstappen ability questioned

  • 5 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo set for return BOOST as star reveals true passion - GPFans F1 RECAP

  • Yesterday 23:58
F1 Social

Mercedes star in loved-up snap to celebrate ANNIVERSARY

  • Yesterday 22:57
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo fans BOOSTED as Austin return revealed

  • Yesterday 21:57
Max Verstappen

Schumacher in BIBLICAL claim over Verstappen abilities

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen in career switch talks as FIA debating MAJOR change

  • Yesterday 20:44
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x