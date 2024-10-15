FIA release statement after 'remarkable' Mercedes announcement

The FIA has released a statement following an announcement from Mercedes over a "remarkable" partnership.

The governing body for Formula 1 hailed the involvement of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport with the 2024 FIA Motorsport Games following the German marque’s announcement as the official car partner for both Esports GT and Circuit events.

This partnership will see the iconic Mercedes-AMG GT3 used exclusively in the highly anticipated Esports GT competition, providing a level playing field for the 57 competitors fighting for the gold medal.

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport also announced they would supply the safety car and medical car for all Circuit events, using its renowned Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+, both familiar fixtures in Formula 1.

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 was announced for use in the Esports GT competition

Mercedes partners with FIA Motorsport Games

Mercedes-AMG’s collaboration with the FIA marks a significant milestone in motorsport’s convergence with the Esports world. For the first time, all Esports GT competitors will race with the virtual version of the Mercedes-AMG GT3, one of the most successful cars in GT3 racing history.

Known for its dominance on tracks worldwide, the GT3 has secured over 500 race victories, including major wins at the Nurburgring 24-Hour, Bathurst 12-Hour and the 24 Hours of Spa.

Christoph Sagemuller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “It is a great occasion for us to support this year’s FIA Motorsport Games on a wider base.

"This one of its kind and global event of the FIA, bringing together the real and virtual racing world with participants from all over the world, is a remarkable initiative. Seeing the best Esports drivers to compete against each other, all with our successful Mercedes-AMG GT3, will be very special."

The set-up for the Esports competitors

The FIA, meanwhile, welcomed the development, with Stephane Ratel, Founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group, highlighting the significance of Mercedes-AMG’s contribution.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mercedes-AMG Motorsport as an official partner for the FIA Motorsport Games.

“Having each of our Esports GT competitors driving the same virtual version of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 provides a perfectly level playing field,” Ratel said.

The FIA Motorsport Games, held for the first time in Valencia, Spain, will feature over 650 participants from more than 85 nations.

The Esports competition, hosted at the City of Arts and Sciences, promises to be a highlight of the event, with Mercedes-AMG’s involvement underscoring the connection between real-world racing and the virtual motorsport scene.

As the countdown to the 2024 FIA Motorsport Games begins, the partnership with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has set the stage for an exciting and competitive event, blending top-tier Esports and motorsport excellence.

