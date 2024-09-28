FIA release statement for huge event return to Valencia

The FIA have released a statement one month before the beginning of a special motorsport event.

With the Formula 1 calendar stretching from February-December in 2024 and featuring 24 races in the longest season in the sport's history, it's easy to forget some of the other motorsport events going on around the world.

As well as highly-competitive series like the World Endurance Championship and the World Rally Championship, there are a number of special events that bring together a huge range of different disciplines.

The UK has become accustomed to events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but a more worldwide motorsport celebration held by the FIA is entering into its third edition this year.

This year's F1 calendar has been the longest in history

The FIA hold motorsport events all over the world

FIA Motorsport Games to begin on October 23

The FIA Motorsport Games dazzled fans on its debut in 2019 in Rome, and again in Marseille in 2022, and will now take to Valencia, a city that F1 fans will be very familiar with.

The Valencia Street Circuit held the European Grand Prix between 2008-2012, producing some stunning races including the 2012 event won by Fernando Alonso.

Now, racing action will return to the city through the third edition of the Motorsport Games, an event that brings multiple disciplines and nations together to compete in an Olympic-style extravaganza.

The FIA have released a statement one month out from the event, which kicks off with the 'Race of Nations', detailing the plethora of sporting action that will be taking place from October 23-27.

85 nations are expected to compete, across 27 different categories, an expanded version of 2022's 16 categories.

Rallying will feature heavily, with 10 categories, while there are a number of new disciplines at this year's event, including GT Single-Make, Esports F4, Karting Mini, Cross Car Mini, Karting Slalom and Auto Slalom.

The huge amount of disciplines will all take place at different landmarks around Valencia, including at the Aspar Circuit, Circuit Ricardo Tormo and the City of Arts and Sciences, which will host the opening ceremony on October 23.

