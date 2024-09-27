Ricciardo 'deserved better' than BRUTAL F1 axing
A key figure within Formula 1 has suggested that outgoing Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo 'deserved better' following his brutal axing.
Ricciardo's time in F1 looks to have come to an end, after the Faenza-based team announced he would be replaced for the final six races of the 2024 season by Liam Lawson.
Lawson is also expected to drive for the team in 2025, although this has not been officially confirmed. With no other viable options on the grid for Ricciardo, the Singapore Grand Prix is expected to have been his final race in the sport.
That would bring to an end a career that started in 2011 and has featured eight grand prix victories, 32 podiums and three pole positions.
Ricciardo axed by Red Bull
Plenty of Red Bull colleagues, former team-mates and rivals have been sending their tributes to the Australian, who was emotional last weekend at the end of the Singapore GP.
Ricciardo has been with RB since midway through the 2023 season, having replaced the out-of-form Nyck de Vries.
However, Ricciardo's form has been patchy at best since then, and the Australian has really struggled in 2024 to keep up with much-less experienced team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
The way in which Red Bull have ditched Ricciardo, without a proper send off, has led to much criticism, however, including from respected F1 photographer Kym Illman.
In a comment on the Australian's Instagram post, Illman suggested that Ricciardo 'deserved better' from Red Bull, stating: "Daniel, thanks for my hug on Sunday night and for the joy you’ve brought the F1 world.
"Listening to you from the back of the garage in Abu Dhabi, 2016, was my inspiration to get involved in this sport. Of course, Singapore should’ve been your swansong but the way it panned out on the Sunday night was just bizarre; you deserved better.
"Great things lie ahead I’m sure and lots of love to your parents too. No doubt they’ll be disappointed with the way RB handled the situation. Enjoy WA."
