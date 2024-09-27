close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo 'deserved better' than BRUTAL F1 axing

Ricciardo 'deserved better' than BRUTAL F1 axing

Ricciardo 'deserved better' than BRUTAL F1 axing

Ricciardo 'deserved better' than BRUTAL F1 axing

A key figure within Formula 1 has suggested that outgoing Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo 'deserved better' following his brutal axing.

Ricciardo's time in F1 looks to have come to an end, after the Faenza-based team announced he would be replaced for the final six races of the 2024 season by Liam Lawson.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo TEASES next move as Horner issues Perez Red Bull demand

READ MORE: Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit

Lawson is also expected to drive for the team in 2025, although this has not been officially confirmed. With no other viable options on the grid for Ricciardo, the Singapore Grand Prix is expected to have been his final race in the sport.

That would bring to an end a career that started in 2011 and has featured eight grand prix victories, 32 podiums and three pole positions.

Daniel Ricciardo has been axed by Visa Cash App RB
Kym Illman is a well-respected F1 photographer

Ricciardo axed by Red Bull

Plenty of Red Bull colleagues, former team-mates and rivals have been sending their tributes to the Australian, who was emotional last weekend at the end of the Singapore GP.

Ricciardo has been with RB since midway through the 2023 season, having replaced the out-of-form Nyck de Vries.

However, Ricciardo's form has been patchy at best since then, and the Australian has really struggled in 2024 to keep up with much-less experienced team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

The way in which Red Bull have ditched Ricciardo, without a proper send off, has led to much criticism, however, including from respected F1 photographer Kym Illman.

In a comment on the Australian's Instagram post, Illman suggested that Ricciardo 'deserved better' from Red Bull, stating: "Daniel, thanks for my hug on Sunday night and for the joy you’ve brought the F1 world.

"Listening to you from the back of the garage in Abu Dhabi, 2016, was my inspiration to get involved in this sport. Of course, Singapore should’ve been your swansong but the way it panned out on the Sunday night was just bizarre; you deserved better.

"Great things lie ahead I’m sure and lots of love to your parents too. No doubt they’ll be disappointed with the way RB handled the situation. Enjoy WA."

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals '$3.5 MILLION' payout behind major Red Bull decision

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 Daniel Ricciardo Visa Cash App RB Liam Lawson
Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit
F1 Superstars

Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit

  • Today 19:55
F1 superstar could be next for the AXE after Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo Exit

F1 superstar could be next for the AXE after Daniel Ricciardo

  • Today 13:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Horner delivers Ricciardo Red Bull promise as star told he ‘deserves better’ - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 2 minutes ago
F1 Superstars

Leclerc ROBBERY thieves jailed

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo Exit

Ricciardo 'deserved better' than BRUTAL F1 axing

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton on solo mission as Ferrari set to make HUGE 'signing'

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit

  • Today 19:55
Max Verstappen

Fiery F1 figure backs Verstappen in FIA swearing row

  • Today 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x