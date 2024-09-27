close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit

Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit

Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit

Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has delivered a statement of resistance after his former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was confirmed to be leaving the sport with immediate effect.

The Aussie driver was officially let go by Red Bull's secondary team, RB, on Thursday following weeks of speculation over his future on the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo TEASES next move as Horner issues Perez Red Bull demand

READ MORE: Hamilton on solo mission as Ferrari set to make HUGE 'signing'

Over his 14 seasons in Formula 1, Ricciardo has raced for five different teams and spent the majority of those years as a member of the Red Bull family.

In 2014, the Aussie was promoted from Toro Rosso, Red Bull's junior team at the time, up to the main constructors under the watchful eye of Christian Horner.

By doing so, Ricciardo replaced fellow countryman, Mark Webber, racing alongside Sebastian Vettel and Daniil Kvyat before Verstappen joined the team in 2016.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were team-mates from 2014 until 2018
Christian Horner was keen to keep Daniel Ricciardo involved with Red Bull

Verstappen's farewell Ricciardo message

Following the news that Ricciardo would no longer race for RB this season, the 35-year-old took to social media to thank the teams and fans who supported him while teasing his next adventure.

Former team-mate Verstappen made his own thoughts clear on the post, commenting: "Head up mate! Many more beautiful moments to come."

This comes after Ricciardo revealed following his final race in Singapore last weekend that the Dutchman had in the past been the only driver to reach out and offer support during the low points of his career.

Despite not knowing for sure if his race at Marina Bay Street Circuit would be his last, Ricciardo went out on a high, delivering one final gift for Red Bull by stealing the fastest lap from race leader Lando Norris, and in doing so, aiding Verstappen should this year's title race come down to just one point in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals F1 RETIREMENT plans with clear declaration

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner F1 Daniel Ricciardo Sebastian Vettel
F1 superstar could be next for the AXE after Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo Exit

F1 superstar could be next for the AXE after Daniel Ricciardo

  • Today 13:57
Hamilton remembers Ricciardo ICONIC F1 podium moment in gushing tribute
F1 Superstars

Hamilton remembers Ricciardo ICONIC F1 podium moment in gushing tribute

  • Today 12:55

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton on solo mission as Ferrari set to make HUGE 'signing'

  • 15 minutes ago
F1 Superstars

Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen

Fiery F1 figure backs Verstappen in FIA swearing row

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull

Horner pays tribute to 'special' Ricciardo with incredible Red Bull promise

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo TEASES next move as Horner issues Perez Red Bull demand

  • Today 15:06
Daniel Ricciardo Exit

F1 superstar could be next for the AXE after Daniel Ricciardo

  • Today 13:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x