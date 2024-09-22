close global

F1 Results Today: Verstappen CRUSHED as British star shines in Singapore

McLaren star Lando Norris battled heat, humidity and brushes with the walls to beat championship rival Max Verstappen under the lights at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Norris started the race on pole position after a fantastic lap in qualifying on Saturday and led Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton into the first corner, putting his first-lap demons firmly behind him.

From thereon in, the papaya car disappeared into the distance, with Norris cutting Verstappen's championship lead to just 52 points.

Hamilton had started the race on the soft tyre whilst his rivals opted for a medium, but the Mercedes star’s strategy did not work out so well, ultimately finishing P6, with team-mate George Russell ahead of him in P4.

Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri snatched the final spot on the podium, boosting McLaren’s constructors’ championship bid further.

To make matters worse for Red Bull, Sergio Perez added just one point to their constructors’ tally after struggling around the streets of Marina Bay, finishing in P10.

After a tough qualifying session on Saturday, Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz recovered to finish P5 and P7 respectively.

Singapore Grand Prix 2024 results

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +20.945
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +41.823
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1:01:040
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1:02:430
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:25:248
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1:36:039
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - 1 LAP
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 1 LAP
11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - 1 LAP
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - 1 LAP
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - 1 LAP
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1 LAP
18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1 LAP
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - 5 LAPS
20. Alex Albon [Williams] DNF

Fastest Lap

Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1:34:486

