F1 News Today: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has launched an FIA boycott following their ruling that he must 'accomplish some work of public interest' as punishment for using X-rated language.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton takes STAGGERING dig at McLaren after assessing Singapore win chances

Lewis Hamilton has delivered his verdict on whether he feels capable of piloting his Silver Arrows machinery to the front of the grid at the Singapore Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm PUNISHMENT for F1 title challenger after curious blunder

The FIA have announced their verdict for one of Formula 1's title contenders after an incident that occurred over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star throws garage tantrum at Singapore GP

A Red Bull star has been spotted throwing a tantrum in the garage at the Singapore Grand Prix via their onboard footage.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 stewards take action against Verstappen after Ferrari star CRASHES in Singapore

Carlos Sainz hit the barriers during Q3 at the Singapore Grand Prix bringing out a red flag, having a significant impact on Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Related