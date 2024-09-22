F1 News Today: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has launched an FIA boycott following their ruling that he must 'accomplish some work of public interest' as punishment for using X-rated language.
Hamilton takes STAGGERING dig at McLaren after assessing Singapore win chances
Lewis Hamilton has delivered his verdict on whether he feels capable of piloting his Silver Arrows machinery to the front of the grid at the Singapore Grand Prix.
FIA confirm PUNISHMENT for F1 title challenger after curious blunder
The FIA have announced their verdict for one of Formula 1's title contenders after an incident that occurred over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
Red Bull star throws garage tantrum at Singapore GP
A Red Bull star has been spotted throwing a tantrum in the garage at the Singapore Grand Prix via their onboard footage.
F1 stewards take action against Verstappen after Ferrari star CRASHES in Singapore
Carlos Sainz hit the barriers during Q3 at the Singapore Grand Prix bringing out a red flag, having a significant impact on Max Verstappen.
Latest News
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix FREE
- 11 minutes ago
Hamilton and Norris give SHOCK response after Verstappen FIA punishment
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps after Singapore GP qualifying
- 3 hours ago
- Today 06:57
Horner gives Ricciardo decision timeline as F1 star lands in FIA double trouble - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov