F1 stewards take action against Verstappen after Ferrari star CRASHES in Singapore

Carlos Sainz crashed during Q3 at the Singapore Grand Prix bringing out a red flag, having a significant impact on Max Verstappen.

The Spaniard lost his Ferrari at the final corner after moving out of the way of Oscar Piastri, and hit the barriers at high speed with his rear wing taking the damage.

Sainz has walked out of the car and back to the garage, unsure whether it was the cold tyres or dirty air that caused the snap.

The Ferrari star was not on a flying lap at the time, but the crash means he will take no further part in qualifying.

Why has Max Verstappen had his lap time deleted in Singapore?

Meanwhile Verstappen, who lifted under double waved yellow flags for the incident, completing his lap before the red flags were waved.

The lap ensured he went to the top with just eight minutes of qualifying remaining, however the stewards deleted his lap time.

Verstappen seemed confused as to why his time had been deleted asking over team radio: "Why did my lap time get deleted? I crossed before it was red."

The Dutchman was just behind Sainz on the road and passed the Ferrari once it had crashed, with Red Bull looking into the decision for deleting his time.

