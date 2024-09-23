F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Lando Norris has chipped away at Max Verstappen's championship lead after winning the Singapore Grand Prix in dominant fashion.
The McLaren star led from lights out until the chequered flag, shaking off his own demon of losing P1 at the first corner whenever he started on pole.
Oscar Piastri finished in third as McLaren strengthened their position at the top of the constructors' championship ahead of Red Bull.
Verstappen still holds a 52-point advantage over Norris however, aided by Daniel Ricciardo who stole the fastest lap from the Brit.
Here is the final classification from the Singapore Grand Prix.
2024 Singapore Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +20.945
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +41.823
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1:01:040
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1:02:430
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:25:248
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1:36:039
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - 1 LAP
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 1 LAP
11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - 1 LAP
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - 1 LAP
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - 1 LAP
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1 LAP
18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1 LAP
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - DNF
20. Alex Albon [Williams] DNF
Fastest Lap: Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: 1:34.486 on lap 60.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov