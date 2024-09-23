close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Lando Norris has chipped away at Max Verstappen's championship lead after winning the Singapore Grand Prix in dominant fashion.

The McLaren star led from lights out until the chequered flag, shaking off his own demon of losing P1 at the first corner whenever he started on pole.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as F1 star comes close to tears in Singapore

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen CRUSHED as British star shines in Singapore

Oscar Piastri finished in third as McLaren strengthened their position at the top of the constructors' championship ahead of Red Bull.

Verstappen still holds a 52-point advantage over Norris however, aided by Daniel Ricciardo who stole the fastest lap from the Brit.

Here is the final classification from the Singapore Grand Prix.

WATCH Emotional Ricciardo gives away F1 future in Singapore

2024 Singapore Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +20.945
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +41.823
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1:01:040
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1:02:430
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:25:248
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1:36:039
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - 1 LAP
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 1 LAP
11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - 1 LAP
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - 1 LAP
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - 1 LAP
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1 LAP
18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1 LAP
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - DNF
20. Alex Albon [Williams] DNF

Fastest Lap: Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: 1:34.486 on lap 60.

READ MORE: F1 Penalties Explained: What are they and how do drivers get banned?

Related

Max Verstappen Mercedes McLaren Lando Norris F1 Headlines Singapore Grand Prix
FIA confirm Verstappen and Norris legal inspection after Singapore Grand Prix
Singapore Grand Prix

FIA confirm Verstappen and Norris legal inspection after Singapore Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Verstappen and Norris aim thinly-veiled FIA swipe in SWEARY exchange
Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen and Norris aim thinly-veiled FIA swipe in SWEARY exchange

  • Yesterday 22:58

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as F1 star comes close to tears in Singapore

  • 34 minutes ago
Singapore Grand Prix

Ricciardo RUINS Norris v Verstappen Abu Dhabi showdown - Five things you may have missed from the Singapore GP

  • 52 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Horner reveals shock Red Bull driver TARGET amid poor Perez form

  • 1 hour ago
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
Singapore Grand Prix

FIA confirm Verstappen and Norris legal inspection after Singapore Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo replacement opens up on F1 switch as RB star reveals update on future - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x