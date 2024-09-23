F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Lando Norris has chipped away at Max Verstappen's championship lead after winning the Singapore Grand Prix in dominant fashion.

The McLaren star led from lights out until the chequered flag, shaking off his own demon of losing P1 at the first corner whenever he started on pole.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as F1 star comes close to tears in Singapore

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen CRUSHED as British star shines in Singapore

Oscar Piastri finished in third as McLaren strengthened their position at the top of the constructors' championship ahead of Red Bull.

Verstappen still holds a 52-point advantage over Norris however, aided by Daniel Ricciardo who stole the fastest lap from the Brit.

Here is the final classification from the Singapore Grand Prix.

WATCH Emotional Ricciardo gives away F1 future in Singapore

2024 Singapore Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +20.945

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +41.823

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1:01:040

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1:02:430

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:25:248

7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1:36:039

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - 1 LAP

10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 1 LAP

11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - 1 LAP

12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - 1 LAP

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - 1 LAP

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1 LAP

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1 LAP

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - DNF

20. Alex Albon [Williams] DNF



Fastest Lap: Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: 1:34.486 on lap 60.

READ MORE: F1 Penalties Explained: What are they and how do drivers get banned?

Related