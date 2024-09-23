Ricciardo RUINS Norris v Verstappen Abu Dhabi showdown - Five things you may have missed from the Singapore GP

Lando Norris cruised to a third career victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, obliterating championship rival Max Verstappen to keep up momentum in his charge for the drivers' title.

The Brit won by over 20 seconds to Verstappen, while team-mate Oscar Piastri came home in third to help McLaren's constructors' championship chances.

Despite Verstappen's lack of race-winning pace, the Dutchman put in a stunning performance to beat a much-faster car in Piastri, and limit the damage to his championship lead.

On what was a spectacular day of racing, GPFans kept an eye out for some stories which may have flown under the radar...

Ricciardo ruins Norris v Verstappen Abu Dhabi showdown

With lots of speculation surrounding Daniel Ricciardo's future at the Singapore GP, it seemed destined for the Australian to go out with a bit of a bang.

Unfortunately, the performance of his Visa Cash App RB wasn't good enough to challenge for a podium as he'd suggested earlier in the weekend, but he did manage to claim the fastest lap on the final lap of the race.

This hugely helped former team-mate Verstappen's championship battle, but may have robbed F1 fans of a stunning Abu Dhabi showdown.

Before the race, it was calculated that if Norris had won all remaining races and sprint races, claiming the fastest lap at each event while Verstappen finished second, then on the last lap of the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, the championship would be decided by who could set the fastest lap.

If Lando Norris wins every remaining GP and sprint and takes the fastest lap bonuses, and Max Verstappen is second each time, they will end the season tied on points. That means they'd be 1-2 starting the last lap in Abu Dhabi, knowing whoever sets the fastest lap wins the title — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) September 16, 2024

However, Ricciardo's exploits took that point away from Norris, thus ending the opportunity for that rather stunning scenario.

Norris almost crashes out

Norris' dominant victory was almost thrown into doubt on a couple of occasions, where small mistakes led to the Brit almost damaging his car, or even crashing out altogether.

In the scariest moment for McLaren, Norris clipped the wall on lap 47, causing real concern of a puncture, wheel damage or suspension damage.

On top of this, Norris' mistake also led to flashbacks of George Russell's 2023 penultimate lap accident, where he clipped the same wall on entry, sending his car spiralling into the opposite barrier and ruining his podium chances.

Ted Kravitz's superstar 'cousin'

Away from the on-track action, there were plenty of superstars on show at the Singapore GP.

As well as a brief appearance from a controversial internet sensation, Kylie Minogue waved the chequered flag and a legendary American singer-songwriter took his place within the Ferrari garage.

Ted Kravitz's 'cousin' (as joked by David Croft) Lenny Kravitz spoke with Martin Brundle during the legendary broadcaster's grid walk, and watched a dismal Ferrari performance as a VIP guest.

The 'It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over' singer proved a popular hit on social media, with fans drawing comparisons with Sky Sports' very own Kravitz.

Crofty: "Ted's cousin watching from the Ferrari garage" 💀 pic.twitter.com/1kvMDvXSRB — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) September 22, 2024

McLaren star excels in 'second home race'

While it was Norris who rightly took the plaudits for his dominant display, Piastri once again shone in Singapore, claiming a seventh podium of the season.

During the race, Sky Sports F1 commentator Croft insightfully revealed how many Australian fans had made the trip to Singapore, cheering on Piastri and Ricciardo.

Singapore is just a five-hour flight from Perth, with Croft describing the race as a 'second home race' for Piastri, who delighted his fans by getting on the podium.

RB star rues ‘too much information’

At a race in which radio communications are notoriously difficult due to the high buildings surrounding the circuit, one driver was annoyed by getting 'too much information' from his team.

The usually irate Yuki Tsunoda was ranting at his Visa Cash App RB team throughout the race, being told at one stage by team principal Laurent Mekies to 'calm down'.

At one stage, the Japanese driver was running down in 11th while Sergio Perez and Franco Colapinto were fighting up ahead of him.

Tsunoda was told that their fight may cause an opportunity, if they were to collide or take the life out of each other's tyres, but Tsunoda was more than happy to focus on his own race.

"That's too much information!," Tsunoda proclaimed.

READ MORE: Lawson reveals F1 ‘waiting game’ ahead of Ricciardo RB switch

