FIA confirm Verstappen and Norris legal inspection after Singapore Grand Prix
The two main championship protagonists have been the subject of an FIA inspection in the aftermath of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Lando Norris claimed victory from Max Verstappen around the Marina Bay Street Circuit by over 20 seconds, with the Dutchman glad to pick up second place and minimise the damage to his championship lead.
Verstappen now leads by 52 points heading into the final six races of the season, while McLaren have a 41-point lead over Red Bull in the constructors' championship.
Norris' brilliant drive was plagued by a couple of mistakes that almost ended his participation in the Singapore GP altogether, and now the FIA have revealed an inspection took place on both his and Verstappen's cars after the race.
FIA inspect Norris and Verstappen's cars
The plank and skid wear was checked on both cars following the Singapore GP, a crucial issue that saw Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both disqualified from last year's United States GP.
On top of this, Norris' McLaren was subject to fuel and sample oil checks, with both cars seemingly passing all necessary checks.
It means that the race result stands, with Norris' third career victory bringing him closer to Verstappen and to a first world championship title.
Daniel Ricciardo's last-lap heroics took a point away from his old team-mate Norris for the fastest lap, helping another former team-mate in Verstappen to keep that hefty buffer.
