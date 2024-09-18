Red Bull exodus continues as F1 rival lands key 'talent'

The mass exodus at Red Bull has continued with the team having lost a key 'talent' to an F1 rival.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit have had to contend with major departures this season, including the exit of design legend Adrian Newey.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull chief fuming as SHOCK Verstappen transfer rumours discussed

READ MORE: F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT decision for Singapore GP

Red Bull have achieved seven drivers’ and six constructors’ titles with the help of Newey, who will depart for Aston Martin in the first quarter of 2025.

The team were also dealt an additional blow during the summer break when sporting director Jonathan Wheatley announced he would be leaving the team to become the team principal at Audi when they enter the grid in 2026.

WATCH Norris “not worried” about Red Bull, father Perez hospitalised

Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin from 2025

Jonathan Wheatley has also left Red Bull and will become Audi's team boss

Can Red Bull survive these major exits?

In addition to Red Bull’s personnel exits this year, they have also had to contend with the departure of Rob Marshall who joined McLaren last year - a team that has since usurped them in the constructors’ championship.

Red Bull’s decline in performance has come as a surprise to many, with Verstappen failing to win a race since the Spanish Grand Prix but remains at the top of the drivers' standings.

Verstappen has frequently bemoaned the RB20’s difficulties in recent races, and their struggles have led some to wonder whether their loss of personnel, in particular Newey, has rendered them unable to remedy their woes.

READ MORE: Horner gets DESPERATE with McLaren pay claim

Can Max Verstappen still win the drivers' title?

However, now, yet another member of Red Bull's staff has announced their exit, this time to join a rival racing series.

Former Red Bull Brand & Communications Director Kelly Brittain will join Moto GP as their Managing Director of Global Marketing for the 2025 season, with the goal to transform the series into an ‘iconic entertainment and lifestyle brand.’

“We’re delighted to welcome Kelly to MotoGP,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports said.

“Marketing and promotion is our number one area of focus as we build this new era for the sport, putting both current and future fans at the centre of everything we do, and we know creating this new role and hiring a talent like Kelly will be a huge asset.”

READ MORE: Verstappen PUNISHED by FIA following unusual investigation

Related