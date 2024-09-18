F1 News Today: Red Bull chief fuming as SHOCK Verstappen transfer rumours discussed
A Red Bull chief has expressed his fury following Sergio Perez's dramatic late crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Red Bull chief discusses SHOCK Verstappen Aston Martin transfer rumours
Shock Max Verstappen transfer rumours have been discussed by a senior figure within Red Bull.
Viral social media post reignites championship rivals ILLEGALITY debate
A viral video on social media that has been viewed almost seven million times has continued the debate regarding a leading F1 team's car and whether or not it should be deemed legal by the FIA.
Hamilton Mercedes replacement doubts revealed during champion's 'USELESS' rant
A Formula 1 champion has raised doubts over Kimi Antonelli’s future at Mercedes.
Norris in stitches as Piastri MOCKS McLaren F1 chief
Some hilarious social footage has emerged from behind the scenes at McLaren.
Kelly Piquet enjoys 'beautiful' weekend away from Verstappen struggles
Whilst Max Verstappen was struggling on track in Baku, his partner Kelly Piquet seemed to be having a much better time elsewhere.
Latest News
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov