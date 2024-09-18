close global

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief fuming as SHOCK Verstappen transfer rumours discussed

A Red Bull chief has expressed his fury following Sergio Perez's dramatic late crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Red Bull chief discusses SHOCK Verstappen Aston Martin transfer rumours

Shock Max Verstappen transfer rumours have been discussed by a senior figure within Red Bull.

Viral social media post reignites championship rivals ILLEGALITY debate

A viral video on social media that has been viewed almost seven million times has continued the debate regarding a leading F1 team's car and whether or not it should be deemed legal by the FIA.

Hamilton Mercedes replacement doubts revealed during champion's 'USELESS' rant

A Formula 1 champion has raised doubts over Kimi Antonelli’s future at Mercedes.

Norris in stitches as Piastri MOCKS McLaren F1 chief

Some hilarious social footage has emerged from behind the scenes at McLaren.

Kelly Piquet enjoys 'beautiful' weekend away from Verstappen struggles

Whilst Max Verstappen was struggling on track in Baku, his partner Kelly Piquet seemed to be having a much better time elsewhere.

Red Bull chief discusses SHOCK Verstappen Aston Martin transfer rumours
Red Bull chief discusses SHOCK Verstappen Aston Martin transfer rumours

Horner at the END with Red Bull as decline hits new lows
Red Bull

Horner at the END with Red Bull as decline hits new lows

  • Yesterday 18:56

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief fuming as SHOCK Verstappen transfer rumours discussed

Christian Horner

Horner delivers ABSURD comparison following Newey loss

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton delivers inspiring message to Mercedes star after title success

Red Bull chief discusses SHOCK Verstappen Aston Martin transfer rumours

Perez father hospitalised following Baku crash

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo discusses F1 career END as team announce driver REPLACEMENT - GPFans F1 Recap

