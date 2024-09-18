FIA expected to make HUGE F1 change at Singapore GP
FIA expected to make HUGE F1 change at Singapore GP
Following a thriller in Azerbaijan, Formula 1 heads to the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, but things will be different to last year if reported FIA plans are made official.
Last time out, in Baku, Oscar Piastri took the victory, helping McLaren topple Red Bull in the constructors' standings, at least for the time being.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull chief FUMING as FIA illegality debate over rivals rages on
READ MORE: F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT decision for Singapore GP
Heading to Singapore, Verstappen, Horner and company will be keen to get back on top, with races, and therefore their opportunity to get back to the top of the pile, running out at this stage of the season.
However, even when Red Bull had the dominant RB19 in 2023, it was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who came out on top around the exciting street circuit, and this year, things could be even more competitive with McLaren and Mercedes also in the mix.
WATCH Norris “not worried” about Red Bull, father Perez hospitalised
Huge change at Singapore Grand Prix
With cars at the front having been more competitive, there should be even more close racing and overtaking at this year's edition of the night race.
This will certainly be aided by a major change expected to be made to the track by the sport's governing body, too.
Following track changes made in 2023, a fourth Drag Reduction System (DRS) zone has now reportedly been added for the 2024 race, meaning drivers will have more opportunities to get close to their on-track rivals.
This is set to be added between turns 14 and 16, with three other zones already in use at the track and should aid overtaking, although we have seen at some circuits previously that DRS works better in some places than others.
READ MORE: Perez father hospitalised following Baku crash
What is DRS?
DRS in Formula 1 stands for Drag Reduction System.
It was introduced to the sport in 2011 as a way to increase overtaking and therefore make the races a more entertaining spectacle.
Essentially, DRS allows a driver to open up and create a big gap in their rear wing, thus reducing drag and improving their top speed, often down a straight.
During the race, DRS can only be activated if a driver follows a rival through the preceding detection zone with a margin of less than one second.
READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED after huge FIA announcement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief fuming as SHOCK Verstappen transfer rumours discussed
- 1 hour ago
- 1
Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay
- 1 hour ago
FIA expected to make HUGE F1 change at Singapore GP
- 2 hours ago
Horner gets DESPERATE with McLaren pay claim
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull chief reveals KEY upgrade timeline before dropping huge championship bombshell
- Today 11:57
Horner delivers ABSURD comparison following Newey loss
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov