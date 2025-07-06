close global

FIA issue 60-PLACE grid penalty ruling for F1 star at British Grand Prix

FIA issue 60-PLACE grid penalty ruling for F1 star at British Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed a 60-place grid penalty ruling for F1 and Alpine star Franco Colapinto after a series of changes were made for the British Grand Prix.

Colapinto was a man under pressure during qualifying at Silverstone, where he spun and crashed into the barriers in Q1, unable to return his car to the pits and instead caused a red flag.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued

Due to his poor grid slot after qualifying, the Alpine team made several changes to Colapinto's car, including a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store, control electronics and exhaust system.

However, the power unit elements were replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate during parc ferme conditions, thus resulting in a pitlane start for Colapinto.

The changes made to the Argentine driver's car carry with it a 60-place grid penalty because of the new parts, with each additional element carrying a 10-place grid penalty.

Article 42.3 d) of the Sporting Regulations however states that a driver who has accrued more than 15 cumulative grid position penalties must start from the back of the grid.

Colapinto will therefore not start from P80 on the grid (if there was such a thing) after qualifying in P20, but will start from the pitlane instead.

Colapinto's Alpine future under threat

Franco Colapinto will start the British GP from the pitlane

Colapinto is yet to score a point since his F1 return with Alpine, and his crash during qualifying will undoubtedly have put more pressure on the youngster.

Alpine recently agreed a deal with Sauber to allow their reserve driver, Paul Aron, to compete in two FP1 sessions at Silverstone and the Hungaroring.

While there is no official confirmation of Alpine's intention to replace Colapinto, their desire to evaluate Aron's capabilities hints that the team are looking at alternative driver options.

Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas has also been named as potential candidate for Alpine, with an experienced driver perhaps their best option for consistent points.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton RUNS OUT OF FUEL in embarrassing Ferrari blunder at British GP

FIA Alpine Silverstone British Grand Prix Franco Colapinto Q1
