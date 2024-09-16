Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay
Here's how the weather is forecast to look during the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit
Formula 1 heads to Singapore for round 18 of the 2024 season, with McLaren toppling Red Bull for the lead in the constructors' championship after Baku.
Ferrari also remain in the hunt for Red Bull in the constructors' standings, with 31 points separating the championship winning teams.
Both teams lost crucial points at the Azerbaijan GP, with Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez crashing into each other and hitting the barriers during the closing stages of the race.
The Ferrari star was victorious around the streets of Singapore in 2023, and will be hoping to emulate last year's success to remedy his disastrous Baku weekend.
But how will the weather play out for this weekend's F1 action?
Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast
Friday, September 20: FP1 & FP2
Both practice sessions are expected to be dry on Friday, with sunshine forecast throughout the day and only 5% chance of rain in the evening.
Gusts of wind are expected to settle at speeds of 17mph during FP1, which will decrease throughout the course of the evening.
Temperatures will be at their highest during FP1 sitting at 31 degrees Celsius, whilst FP2 will drop to 29.
Saturday, September 21: FP3 & Qualifying
Saturday is also expected to be dry and sunny, with temperatures reaching highs of 32 degrees Celsius at the Marina Bay Street circuit.
There is 5% chance of rain from FP3 to the end of qualifying, and humidity is expected to reach 74%.
Sunday, September 22: Race
The track will remain dry during race with high temperatures throughout the day and into the evening, with 75% humidity forecast for the race start at 8pm (local time).
It will be 30 degrees Celsius from lights out, with dry conditions expected for the entire race.
