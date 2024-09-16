close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay

Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay

Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay

Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay

Here's how the weather is forecast to look during the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit

Formula 1 heads to Singapore for round 18 of the 2024 season, with McLaren toppling Red Bull for the lead in the constructors' championship after Baku.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment as star driver flips car in Azerbaijan

READ MORE: Verstappen PUNISHED by FIA following unusual investigation

Ferrari also remain in the hunt for Red Bull in the constructors' standings, with 31 points separating the championship winning teams.

Both teams lost crucial points at the Azerbaijan GP, with Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez crashing into each other and hitting the barriers during the closing stages of the race.

The Ferrari star was victorious around the streets of Singapore in 2023, and will be hoping to emulate last year's success to remedy his disastrous Baku weekend.

But how will the weather play out for this weekend's F1 action?

Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, September 20: FP1 & FP2

Both practice sessions are expected to be dry on Friday, with sunshine forecast throughout the day and only 5% chance of rain in the evening.

Gusts of wind are expected to settle at speeds of 17mph during FP1, which will decrease throughout the course of the evening.

Temperatures will be at their highest during FP1 sitting at 31 degrees Celsius, whilst FP2 will drop to 29.

Saturday, September 21: FP3 & Qualifying

Saturday is also expected to be dry and sunny, with temperatures reaching highs of 32 degrees Celsius at the Marina Bay Street circuit.

There is 5% chance of rain from FP3 to the end of qualifying, and humidity is expected to reach 74%.

Sunday, September 22: Race

The track will remain dry during race with high temperatures throughout the day and into the evening, with 75% humidity forecast for the race start at 8pm (local time).

It will be 30 degrees Celsius from lights out, with dry conditions expected for the entire race.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season

Related

Red Bull Ferrari McLaren FIA Singapore Grand Prix
Red Bull already sending parts to F1 race MONTHS away
Latest F1 News

Red Bull already sending parts to F1 race MONTHS away

  • April 24, 2024 12:57
Former Ferrari driver insists Sainz win doesn't 'taste special'
F1 News & Gossip

Former Ferrari driver insists Sainz win doesn't 'taste special'

  • September 21, 2023 19:57

Latest News

F1 Superstars

British F1 star makes history at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • 50 minutes ago
Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Feature

Power Rankings - Red Bull lose out to McLaren twice in disaster Baku weekend

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen lands in unusual trouble as FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher comeback claims emerge after DEADLINE decision confirmed

  • Today 13:58
Latest F1 News

FIA fine F1 team over BIZARRE incident

  • Today 13:07
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x