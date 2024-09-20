F1 News Today: Newey GROUNDED as Red Bull cancel major Singapore GP plans
Red Bull design chief has essentially been grounded by his team after it was confirmed he will join Aston Martin in 2025.
Red Bull forced to CANCEL major Singapore GP plans just days before event
Red Bull have been left somewhat red-faced after being forced to cancel huge plans for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Audi F1 project could see star DITCH current team
Audi's F1 project could be closing in on their next driver signing with interesting reports emerging.
FIA announce major F1 event to be held in Africa
Formula 1 stars are set to head to Africa after a major announcement by the FIA.
Red Bull star delivers 'DISASTROUS' world championship verdict
One of Red Bull's current stars is not feeling too optimistic about the team's championship chances.
Latest News
F1 Today
- 50 minutes ago
Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo REPLACEMENT announcement imminent as Red Bull sign NEW talent - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
McLaren
McLaren unveil LEGENDARY new car design for Singapore GP
- Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo News
Ricciardo to be 'REPLACED' after Singapore GP with official confirmation imminent
- Yesterday 21:57
Red Bull
Red Bull sign 13-YEAR-OLD Marko wonderkid
- Yesterday 20:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov