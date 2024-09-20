F1 News Today: Newey GROUNDED as Red Bull cancel major Singapore GP plans

close global

Red Bull design chief has essentially been grounded by his team after it was confirmed he will join Aston Martin in 2025.

Red Bull forced to CANCEL major Singapore GP plans just days before event

Red Bull have been left somewhat red-faced after being forced to cancel huge plans for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Audi F1 project could see star DITCH current team

Audi's F1 project could be closing in on their next driver signing with interesting reports emerging.

FIA announce major F1 event to be held in Africa

Formula 1 stars are set to head to Africa after a major announcement by the FIA.

Red Bull star delivers 'DISASTROUS' world championship verdict

One of Red Bull's current stars is not feeling too optimistic about the team's championship chances.

Red Bull sign 13-YEAR-OLD Marko wonderkid
Red Bull

Red Bull sign 13-YEAR-OLD Marko wonderkid

  • Yesterday 20:56
Newey GROUNDED by Red Bull following Aston Martin signing
Adrian Newey

Newey GROUNDED by Red Bull following Aston Martin signing

  • Yesterday 18:57

F1 Today

  • 50 minutes ago
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo REPLACEMENT announcement imminent as Red Bull sign NEW talent - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
McLaren

McLaren unveil LEGENDARY new car design for Singapore GP

  • Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo News

Ricciardo to be 'REPLACED' after Singapore GP with official confirmation imminent

  • Yesterday 21:57
Red Bull

Red Bull sign 13-YEAR-OLD Marko wonderkid

  • Yesterday 20:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

