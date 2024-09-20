F1 News Today: Newey GROUNDED as Red Bull cancel major Singapore GP plans

Red Bull design chief has essentially been grounded by his team after it was confirmed he will join Aston Martin in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull forced to CANCEL major Singapore GP plans just days before event

Red Bull have been left somewhat red-faced after being forced to cancel huge plans for the Singapore Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Audi F1 project could see star DITCH current team

Audi's F1 project could be closing in on their next driver signing with interesting reports emerging.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce major F1 event to be held in Africa

Formula 1 stars are set to head to Africa after a major announcement by the FIA.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star delivers 'DISASTROUS' world championship verdict

One of Red Bull's current stars is not feeling too optimistic about the team's championship chances.

➡️ READ MORE

Related