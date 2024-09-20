FIA announce McLaren LEGALITY verdict

Formula 1's governing body have reached a verdict over the the legality of McLaren's 2024 car.

The announcement comes after the team's main championship rivals, Red Bull, previously raised questions regarding whether the papaya rear wing complied with the sport's rules.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey GROUNDED as Red Bull cancel major Singapore GP plans

F1 RESULTS: Ricciardo STUNS in Singapore as Verstappen delivers Red Bull disappointment

McLaren have been this season's surprise package in F1, emerging as the main threat to Red Bull's dominance over recent years.

Spearheaded by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the British outfit replaced the reigning constructors' champions at the top of the standings following last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix with both drivers now securing two grand prix wins each in 2024.

Norris, meanwhile, trails Max Verstappen by 59 points in the battle for the drivers' title, but with seven races remaining, has a realistic chance of overhauling the Dutchman over the coming months.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are embroiled in a title fight

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have propelled McLaren to the top of the constructors' standings

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen BEATEN by championship rivals as Hamilton misery deepens

Does McLaren's rear wing comply with F1 rules?

The ongoing fight for the respective championships took a fresh twist in recent weeks after Red Bull queried the legality of their key rivals' rear wing.

The part in question has appeared to flex at the front corners of the flap as speed increases on the straight, thus reducing drag, before returning to its normal position for corners.

Many took to social media to protest the element that had caused the 'mini DRS' controversy, but the FIA have now confirmed the part in question passed all relevant tests.

McLaren's rear wing was tested by the FIA after questions were raised

READ MORE: Mercedes star CRASH adds to Singapore weekend woes

A statement from the governing body read: “The FIA is closely monitoring the flexibility of bodywork on all cars and reserves the right to request teams to make modifications at any point during the season.

“However, if a team successfully passes all deflection tests and adheres to the regulations and technical directives, they are deemed to be in full compliance, and no further action will be taken.

“The FIA is currently reviewing data and any additional evidence that has emerged from the Baku GP and is considering any mitigating measures for future implementation.

“This is part of the standard process when scrutineering technical legality, and the FIA retains the authority to introduce regulatory changes during the season if required.”

READ MORE: Hamilton SLAMS FIA president following 'racial' comment

Related