F1 Results Today: Verstappen BEATEN by championship rivals as Hamilton misery deepens
After an enthralling race in Baku last time out, Formula 1 hit the streets of Singapore on Friday, with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc coming out on top in the first practice session, as Max Verstappen was beaten by his closest championship challengers.
The Monegasque driver set the fastest time of 1:31:763 around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, putting him ahead of the likes of McLaren’s Lando Norris and team-mate Carlos Sainz.
Elsewhere, it was another challenging session for reigning world champion Verstappen as he looks to get his title defence back on stronger footing. The Red Bull star finished the session a lowly P4, over three-tenths behind the leading time.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton’s misery continued in Marina Bay. The seven-time world champion ended the session down in P12.
F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2024
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] 1:31.763sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.076
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.189
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.334
5. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.500
6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.606
7. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.612
8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.688
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.847
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.852
11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +0.855
12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.916
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.931
14. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.004
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.015
16. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.571
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.614
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.722
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.822
20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.034
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, there is more F1 action later today as the cars hit the track for FP2 in Singapore.
The session is due to start at 21:00 local time. For details in your time zone, please see here.
