Red Bull forced to CANCEL major Singapore GP plans just days before event

Red Bull have been forced to abandon exciting plans initially scheduled for this weekend's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

The news represents another blow for the defending constructors' champions, who have had a number of issues in 2024.

Between key staff departures, reports of tension behind the scenes and the alarming drop-off in form of driving duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, it has been a turbulent campaign for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Most recently, they were knocked off their perch by McLaren as the 2024 constructors' championship leaders following a dismal afternoon in Azerbaijan.

With just seven races to go, they find themselves in the unfamiliar position of trailing their rivals as we enter the home stretch.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are struggling to find form

McLaren have replaced Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings

Red Bull look for championship edge

Ahead of this weekend's event at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the team had been planning to run a new fan-inspired livery, but that prospect has now been shelved.

The title contenders had invited its followers to come up with livery designs which would be run at the British, Singapore and USA grands prix this season.

Winners of the competition were rewarded not only with seeing their design feature on the RB20 cars, but by receiving an invitation to attend the races as special guests of the team.

The first design ran at Silverstone back in June, but given that the title battle looks set to go to the wire, there has been a change of plan for this weekend's race as the team search for any potential advantages.

According to reports, the concept phase of creating the Singapore livery unveiled that the paint scheme added approximately 1kg to the car.

The team ran a fan-inspired livery at this season's British GP

Though the performance differences equates to around 0.03 seconds per lap, the team are desperate not to afford their rivals any marginal gains with the title battle heating up.

A statement released by the team said: "Unfortunately when we came to the testing phase of what some REBL CUSTMS designs could look like, in real life, on the RB20, we found the paint used to create these bespoke full car takeover liveries added unforeseen and undue weight to the bodywork of the RB20.

"As I’m sure you can imagine, any additional weight compromises performance and the team are continuing to prioritise making this car as competitive as possible for the remainder of the 2024 season.

"As a result, it is with a heavy heart that we must let you know the team has made the decision to not run the REBL CUSTMS liveries on the RB20 at the Singapore and United States GPs."

There will still be something different for fans to enjoy however, with Visa Cash App RB, McLaren and Mercedes all showcasing fresh looks this weekend.

